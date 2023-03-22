Holly Nguyen and Katelyn Zeal have been named March Morning Rotary Students of the Month, and Amanda Cudzinovic and Zoe Schilling have been selected as the Noon Rotary Students of the Month.
Nguyen is the daughter of Elaine Tran of Milton. She is a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society. Previously, she was a member of the Spanish, Interact and Red Cross Clubs. She donates time to Agrace, Cornerstone of Hope and the humane society. She is a mentor in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program as well. Nguyen was selected as a Porter Scholar at Beloit College.
After graduating, Nguyen plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison for a degree in computer or data science.
Zeal is the daughter of Don and Nancy Zeal of Janesville. She is a member of the National Honor Society and has been on the high honor roll every trimester in high school.
Zeal has been on the Red Hawk softball team since her freshman year. She volunteers in local youth football, basketball, wrestling and soccer programs.
Following graduation, Zeal plans to attend UW-Madison to major in financial management.
Cudzinovic is the daughter of Manuen and Christopher Cudzinovic of Janesville. She is a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society, and has been on the high school’s high honor roll. Cudzinovic has been on the Red Hawk tennis team since she was a freshman.
Cudzinovic is a member of the Spanish Interact and Environmental clubs. She has also volunteered for the Rotary Gardens Holiday Light Show and the Hedberg Public Library Summer Reading Challenge.
After graduation, Cudzinovic plans to attend UW-Madison for a computer science degree.
Schilling is the daughter of Debbie and Scott Schilling of Janesville. She is a member of the National Honor Society and has been on the high school’s high honor roll. Schilling has earned an academic letter, as well as a first and second bar.
Schilling has played for the Red Hawk softball team since she was a freshman. She has also been in the Red Hawk Marching Band and has acted in school productions such as “Covid Christmas” and “There’s No Place.” She will also have a role in the school’s production of “Parents Just Don’t Understand.”
Also a volunteer, Schilling has donated time for the Enchanted Forest in Janesville and to causes such as the Gay Straight Alliance.
After graduation, Schilling plans to attend Bowling Green State University for a forensic science degree.