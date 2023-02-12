Milton High School Students Alexander Evans, Emma Weis, Josiah Raby and Madison Titus were named Janesville Rotary Students of the Month. Evans and Weis were named the Morning Rotary Students of the Month and Raby and Titus were named the Noon Rotary Students of the Month.
Evans is the son of Elizabeth and Scott Evans of Janesville. He is a member of the National Honor Society and a member of the high school’s Financial Literacy Team. He is a member of the Red Hawks varsity football, tennis and swim teams. Evans donates his time to several community organizations and has become an Eagle scout. After graduation, Evans plans to pursue an engineering degree in the University of Wisconsin System.
Weis is the daughter of Brandee and Josh Weis. She is a member of the high school volleyball team. During her time at the high school, she has earned two academic letters and an athletic letter. After graduation, Weis plans to attend Iowa State University to study sports medicine and kinesiology with hopes of becoming an athletic trainer or physical therapist.
Raby is the son of Jenny and Zach Raby. He is a member of the high school cross country and track teams. He has been on the high-honor roll each trimester during his high school tenure. After graduation, he plans to attend UW-Madison to major in computer hardware engineering.
Titus is the daughter of Rebecca Smith and Bruce Titus. She is an honor roll student and is a member of the National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society and Art Club. She received first place at the regional state Visual Arts Classic in 2022. Titus is a member of the High School Link Crew and serves as a peer tutor in math and English. After graduation, she plans to attend UW-Green Bay. She has not picked a major, but is interested in pre-pharmacy, English literature and arts management.