Milton art teacher Doua Vue is this year's winner of the Wisconsin Art Educators Association President's Award, which is given annually to educators "who have gone notably above and beyond in their work" in the WAEA, according to the organization's website. Vue is shown above working with student Alessia Roe.
Milton High School art teacher Doua Vue, gives instruction during a class Wednesday with students Charlotte Miller and Emily Yates listening in. Vue was recognized with the Wisconsin Art Educators Association President's Award for his efforts to keep a regional art high school competition going. Yates, the school's art club secretary, said that Vue's teacher "allows me to express my creativity and helps me learn."
Milton High School Art Club co-president Ariana Chamberlain works on one of her 15 projects required for her AP art portfolio. Chamberlain is a student high school art teacher Doua Vue, who recently received the Wisconsin Art Education Association President's Award for his work in the classroom and to keep the Visual Arts Classic, a regional art competition that he co-chairs, afloat. Chamberlain credits the event for allowing her to connect with other high school artists and compare work.
Doua Vue is consistently recognized in the Milton School District for his work with high school art students. Now, he is being recognized by a state art teachers' group.
Vue was named this year’s Wisconsin Art Education Association President’s Award winner for co-chairing the Visual Arts Classic, a regional competition for southeastern Wisconsin art students, when the future of the event was in doubt.
Historically, 12 schools have participated with students competing against each other and seeing each other's work.
"Normally professional artists are judges, so it gives them important critiques that they can learn from,” Vue said.
The event has included a quiz bowl, that promotes critical thinking and knowing historic artists and their work.
But after the COVID-19 pandemic, the Visual Arts Classic dwindled to 8 schools.
The President’s Award is given annually, to teachers who “have gone notably above and beyond,” according to the Wisconsin Art Education Association's website. The group says its mission is to “promote excellence in visual art and design education for all students, art advocates and art educators.”
Watertown art teacher Dave Pawl has co-chaired the Visual Arts Classic with Vue to make sure it continued after previous teachers who organized it retired.
The venue has also been a challenge.
UW-Whitewater had hosted the event for decades, but coming out of the pandemic, the university opted out.
Vue identified Beloit College and Carroll University in Waukesha as possible new locations. Carroll University became its new home in 2022.
Vue also works with students in the art club and the National Art Society to plan field trips. Those had not happened since the onset of the pandemic, but efforts are now rolling to return to places like the Milwaukee Art Museum.
Vue is one not to seek out recognition, and hasn’t since winning the award.
However, he has received praise for his teaching before and after receiving the award. High School Principal Jeremy Bilhorn told the school board Monday that Vue is a “wonderful educator.”
“We are happy to see him be recognized for his work,” Bilhorn said.
Students also appreciate him.
Senior Ariana Chamberlain, a co-president of the high school’s art club, competed in the Visual Arts Classic last year. Chamberlain said the event gave her a chance to “be a part of something bigger.”
“You realize how many like-minded people there are out there because you can look through everyone’s regional projects,” Chamberlain said.
She said Vue encourages her to compete in competitions like this.
“He really pushes me to do my best, and he always has some sort of critique, which is good for improvement,” Chamberlain said.
Art club secretary Emily Yates, a sophomore, competed in the Visual Arts Classic last year.
“He gives us enough time to do projects and the guidance is nice. (His class) is very structured,” Yates said. “It’s a great class in general; it allows me to express my creativity and helps me learn at the same time.”
The 2023 Visual Arts Classic will again be at Carroll University, on Feb. 18. Winners will go to the state competition on April 14, 2023.