Milton art teacher Doua Vue is this year's winner of the Wisconsin Art Educators Association President's Award, which is given annually to educators "who have gone notably above and beyond in their work" in the WAEA, according to the organization's website. Vue is shown above working with student Alessia Roe.

Doua Vue is consistently recognized in the Milton School District for his work with high school art students. Now, he is being recognized by a state art teachers' group.

Vue was named this year’s Wisconsin Art Education Association President’s Award winner for co-chairing the Visual Arts Classic, a regional competition for southeastern Wisconsin art students, when the future of the event was in doubt.

Milton High School Art Club co-president Ariana Chamberlain works on one of her 15 projects required for her AP art portfolio. Chamberlain is a student high school art teacher Doua Vue, who recently received the Wisconsin Art Education Association President's Award for his work in the classroom and to keep the Visual Arts Classic, a regional art competition that he co-chairs, afloat. Chamberlain credits the event for allowing her to connect with other high school artists and compare work.
Milton High School art teacher Doua Vue, gives instruction during a class Wednesday with students Charlotte Miller and Emily Yates listening in. Vue was recognized with the Wisconsin Art Educators Association President's Award for his efforts to keep a regional art high school competition going. Yates, the school's art club secretary, said that Vue's teacher "allows me to express my creativity and helps me learn."