Interact club
The Milton High School Interact Club is organizing a collection drive for the local food pantry at Friday’s homecoming football game. Pictured are members of the club designing flyers, including Marco Gomez, Kit Connery, Jia Patel, Shianna Lee and Ava Wawroski.

A Milton High School club will host a food drive at the Red Hawks’ homecoming game Friday night against Beaver Dam.

The Milton Interact Club, a campus-based community service organization that partners with similar groups in Milton and Janesville, will have the food drive. The club is sponsored by the Janesville Morning Rotary Club. The club is advised by math teacher Jennifer Ramsden.