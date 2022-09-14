The Milton High School Interact Club is organizing a collection drive for the local food pantry at Friday’s homecoming football game. Pictured are members of the club designing flyers, including Marco Gomez, Kit Connery, Jia Patel, Shianna Lee and Ava Wawroski.
A Milton High School club will host a food drive at the Red Hawks’ homecoming game Friday night against Beaver Dam.
The Milton Interact Club, a campus-based community service organization that partners with similar groups in Milton and Janesville, will have the food drive. The club is sponsored by the Janesville Morning Rotary Club. The club is advised by math teacher Jennifer Ramsden.
The food drive has been an annual event. This has been the fourth year the club has hosted the food drive, but COVID-19 derailed it for the last two years.
Interact Club President Amelia Urbik said because of not having the typical food drive the past two years, it’s hard to set an exact goal on how many food items to get.
“We’re just trying to get the word out and get as many people to know about it as possible. Then, we’d like to fill a car full of food after the game,” Urbik said.
“I’d love to have so much I can’t fit it all in my car,” Ramsden added.
Urbik and other students in the club have been working on flyers to put all over the school. Urbik said there has been a boost in the bulletins around school because of the club having club participation balloon from 5 students to 30. It will allow for promotion during Friday’s pep rally and parade.
Food is expected to go directly to the Milton Food Pantry after the game, Ramsden said.