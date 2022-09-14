In newly retrofitted space at Milton High School, called the “Transition Hub,” special education students are now getting lessons in adult life and work.
In the Transition Hub, there is a “Milton Ready Room” modeled after local businesses, including a Piggly Wiggly-like grocery store. There is also a “Living Ready Room” that is a simulated apartment with a television and home furnishings.
On the first day of school, students tried out the space for the first time. After teachers took a few minutes to outline expectations, students and teachers chose recipes to cook, and then searched the Living Ready Room for ingredients to do the cooking. Then students took the ingredients over to the Milton Ready Room to practice actual cooking skills.
In a local twist, after students took notes of ingredients on hand – and not – they took a grocery shopping field trip to the local Piggly Wiggly.
There are also other spaces that mirror destinations in the community, like City Hall, a fitness center, a childcare center, a laundromat, an art studio, a hardware store, a bank, a restaurant, a hair salon and pharmacy. Boran-Ragotzy said that won’t be an exact simulation for safety reasons, but he and other staff are planning how to get that as authentic as possible.
Students will be taught about budgeting for rent and other living expenses, as well as jobs and secondary education. Parts of the space will have simulated versions
Special education teacher Declan Boran-Ragotzy, who spearheaded the project, said it meets district goals of having special education focus on life and employment skills, including self-advocacy, and on post-secondary education opportunities.
“Those spaces now reflect skills for students to practice,” Boran-Ragotzy said.
Principal Jeremy Bilhorn said an addition from the 2019 referendum allowed special education classes to move to wings alongside other classes. Special education classes before this year were in a basement, but were left unused to allow for the Transition Hub to be established.
Now, the new space is “ where they get practice and where kids get confidence. While they have different abilities and it’s one of the important points of all students to get confidence to say, ‘I can participate in society.’ It’s no different than work training. It’s a different type of education,” Bilhorn said.
Boran-Ragotzy said the hope is that students from other district buildings will be able to access the space, too.
“It helps bridge the gap of the skill sets but it also helps students to get prepped to come to the high school,” Boran-Rogotzy said.
Boran-Ragotzy said the hope is to spread the word locally about the existence of the Transition Hub so partnerships can grow in the community to supports the life and career education happening there.