High school prep space
Students take a tour of a space in Milton High School that will be devoted to prepping special education students on working and managing housing.

In newly retrofitted space at Milton High School, called the “Transition Hub,” special education students are now getting lessons in adult life and work.

In the Transition Hub, there is a “Milton Ready Room” modeled after local businesses, including a Piggly Wiggly-like grocery store. There is also a “Living Ready Room” that is a simulated apartment with a television and home furnishings.