SOWI_230512_SCHOOLS_MILTON_VOICE1

Students in Milton High School’s Raise Your Voice Club have done various activities and initiatives to raise awareness for mental health struggles, including painting a rock in front of the school. One of the times the students painted the rock, they painted “End The Stigma” and “NAMI,” which is the acronym for the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

 MILTON SCHOOL DISTRICT

While May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a student group at Milton High School uses the entire school year to put a spotlight on its importance.

Now in its fourth year of existence, Milton High School’s Raise Your Voice Club has students who raise their voices for people who battle serious mental health crises, and even those who have bad days so they don’t balloon into mental illnesses. Group members have gone through training for Question, Persuade and Refer, which is an emergency response to suicide and someone in a crisis. The group submits a message each week to have in the school announcements to promote a positive message.

Tags