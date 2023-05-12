Students in Milton High School’s Raise Your Voice Club have done various activities and initiatives to raise awareness for mental health struggles, including painting a rock in front of the school. One of the times the students painted the rock, they painted “End The Stigma” and “NAMI,” which is the acronym for the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
While May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a student group at Milton High School uses the entire school year to put a spotlight on its importance.
Now in its fourth year of existence, Milton High School’s Raise Your Voice Club has students who raise their voices for people who battle serious mental health crises, and even those who have bad days so they don’t balloon into mental illnesses. Group members have gone through training for Question, Persuade and Refer, which is an emergency response to suicide and someone in a crisis. The group submits a message each week to have in the school announcements to promote a positive message.
The district’s social worker, Verlene Orr advises the group. She said between 10-12 students regularly attend meetings, which are during flex periods on the first and third Fridays of each month. The number of students per meeting can vary depending on other school activities or projects.
“I compare it to our physical health. Somedays are better than others; somedays we’re more sick than others. There are things we can do to both with physical health and mental health to keep us healthy, and so we talk about that comparison,” Orr said.
There is discussion about prevention and illness, but also events that can create mental health struggles like grief and sexual assault.
“That’s where it’s important to keep positive practices and to keep positive mental health,” Orr said.
Positive practices includes various projects including other students in the school. One project was writing positive messages on rocks that were placed throughout the high school and turned into the office for prizes. Messages included “Be kind,” “You’re not alone,” “Smile” and others.
Another one was taking orange Post-It notes and placing them on walls throughout the school with positive messages on them, like “You matter,” “You’re important,” “Take a deep breath” and others.
The club has also hosted kickball tournaments with the intent of promoting both mental and physical health.
Senior Bailey Ratzburg said the two types of health are connected.
“You’re moving around and it (physical health) gets your body moving. Physically when you’re moving the energy that comes from it, it creates a more positive energy. When you feel your best physically, you’re better in school and stuff like that,” Ratzburg said.
Guests who have attended meetings have spoken to students about personal recoveries from mental health struggles.
The group has also created journals that they’ve been able to decorate, and share their feelings in.
Senior Addison Krueger has been a part of the group for three years. Her dad, Rock County National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) President Matthew Krueger was one of the guest speakers. He spoke about how NAMI helped him through recovering of mental health issues stemming from loss of his brother
Speakers have also included Teri Ellefson, a Monroe mother who lost a son to suicide and later created the Jacob’s Swag Foundation for suicide awareness. The foundation sells merchandise to raise awareness for suicide prevention and has an app called “Got Your Back” available in the App Store and Google Play for smartphones. The app includes emergency contacts. Ellefson also created the Jacob’s Swag Foundation
“It really resonated with us because he was a teenager and this is an app you can easily download for free. We shared that information out in our homerooms and shared that schoolwide,” Krueger said.
The club has looked at multiple national initiatives, like Anti-Bullying Month in September.
“Rather than talking about what not to do, we talked about what to do,” Orr said. “We had a kindness day. The color for that is orange, so we plastered the walls in the hallway with orange Post-it notes.”
Students’ motivations for being a part of the group vary. Some participate to get a better understanding of what others are going through mentally and some do it to help cope with their own mental struggles.
“I personally struggle with mental health, myself. It’s also been a part of my family because my dad’s brother committed suicide before I was born,” Krueger said. “It’s always been a part of my family to know about it, to know what to do about it and how to basically break away from that depression and that gray area.”
Krueger added that being a part of the group helps her “know that I’m not alone and that people really do care.”
“Mental health and stress is so prevalent in our age group and it is so not talked about, and there is a stigma around, ‘I have mental health and I struggle with it.’ So, with the community and the discussions this group has provided me and the resources, and the journal. It’s probably not something that I would have been on my way to get but it’s something that does help me and it’s something that’s there for me. That aspect has really helped me,” Ratzburg said. “It makes me feel like I’m not alone.”
For others, like senior Maysa Johns, it also provides an opportunity to understand her struggles and others.
“Before this, I didn’t really know much about mental health. But, I think that it’s interesting because everyone has their own struggles and you never know what everyone else is going through,” Johns said.
The club has also had fundraisers that have led to monies going to various causes, such as the Milton Area Youth Center and the Rock County Foster Care Program.
Those who need mental support may call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling or texting 988 or going to 988lifeline.org/chat to speak with a counselor.