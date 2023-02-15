MCR_230217_YEARBOOK

Milton Middle School yearbook staff members Dayne Kopke, Haley Myers, Olivia Mraz and Isaac Busch critique last year's award-winning yearbook.

 Milton School District

The Milton Middle School yearbook staff has won a National Yearbook Program of Excellence Award for its 2022 publication.

Awards are given every fall and spring by Jostens, a company that specializes in publishing yearbooks, manufacturing class rings and making graduation clothing. The awards were based on inclusivity, engagement and managing the yearbook creation process, according to a Jostens press release.

