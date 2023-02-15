The Milton Middle School yearbook staff has won a National Yearbook Program of Excellence Award for its 2022 publication.
Awards are given every fall and spring by Jostens, a company that specializes in publishing yearbooks, manufacturing class rings and making graduation clothing. The awards were based on inclusivity, engagement and managing the yearbook creation process, according to a Jostens press release.
It was the second consecutive year the yearbook staff has won the award. Yearbook advisor Mandy Tukiendorf said in both years, the staff had to overcome restrictions due to the pandemic.
“The first year we won it was the shutdown. There was a lot of COVID going on,” Tukiendorf said. “Last year, things got better as the year went on. But as the yearbook first got started, we were masked and distanced in the cafeteria. I felt like we were lucky to get our books done. I think we felt we had to get these books out because people spent $35 on this and we don’t want to let them down.”
Students’ duties can change each year depending on what they choose and what their interests are.
The staff uses software developed by Jostens. Members research and compile information, take photos and design pages. The design process starts in September and continues until May.
Students must balance other school activities that happen concurrently, including theater and track, yearbook staff member Haley Myers said.
“You have to pick what is most important at that moment. If you’re good on all your stuff for theater but you are behind on your tasks for the yearbook, you don’t go to theater and you go to yearbook,” Myers said.
Students stay as late as 4:30 p.m. every day to get the yearbook done. Tukiendorf said there tends to be two different variations of the staff, one fall and one spring, because of other activities going on at the same time as the yearbook production. However, some students stay on staff the entire school year.
Staff member Olivia Mraz said she’s appreciated the camaraderie.
“Last year there wasn’t a lot of kids in it, so it was like a yearbook family; everybody knew each other,” Mraz said.