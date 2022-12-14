Amelia Urbik, Savannah Vind, Ava Macomber and Gavin Reilly have been named the Janesville Morning and Noon Rotary Students of the Month for December.
Urbik, the daughter of Rosanne and Gerald Urbik of Janesville, was one of two Morning Rotary Students of the Month. She is a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society. She also participates in the Spanish Club.
According to a press release issued Monday by the school district, Urbik is “a talented musician.” She performs with the high school’s marching and concert bands. She also volunteers to support the middle school solo ensemble.
Urbik has been on the Red Hawks tennis team since 2019. She plans to attend a college or university after graduation, but has not decided on a school.
Savannah Vind
Vind is the other Morning Rotary Student of the Month.
She is the daughter of Danielle and Bryan Vind. She is a National Honors Society and Spanish Honor Society member. She has been on the high honor roll every trimester or quarter of her high school tenure.
Vind has been a member of the marching band and color guard all four years of high school. She has been the captain of the color guard for the past two years. She has also performed with the school’s show choir and has competed on the Red Hawk track team since her freshman year.
Also one dedicated to community service, Vind has served on the student council all of her four years at the high school and has volunteered to help with youth sports and service organizations.
She plans to enlist with the United States Air Force and serve as a pilot, as well as pursue a medical degree.
Noon Rotary
Macomber, the daughter of Danette and Todd Macomber of Milton, is “dedicated to community service,” according to the press release.
She is a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society, as well as the Spanish Club. Macomber also participates in the Interact Club, the Milton Red Cross Club and HOSA-Future Health Professionals Club. Outside of school, Macomber volunteers for the Salvation Army and GIFTS Men’s Shelter Thrift Store.
Macomber has been on the high honor roll all trimesters of her high school tenure.
After graduating from high school, Macomber plans to attend Carroll University to pursue a nursing degree.
Gavin Reilly
Reilly is the son on Danielle and Kyle Reilly of Janesville. He is an honor roll student who has been on the high honor roll each of his trimesters in high school.
Since eighth grade, Reilly has been a competitive cheerleader for Glitz Cheer.
After graduating, Reilly plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at Rock County to take general courses prior to transferring to UW-Madison.