The Janesville Morning and Noon Rotary Students of the Month are Leah Gonsiorowsky, Bailey Ratzburg, Kennedy Carr and Grace Zhang, per a Tuesday Milton School District press release.
Gonsiorowsky, the daughter of Debbie and Marc Gonsiorowski of Milton, was named a Morning Rotary Student of the Month. According to the district, Gonsiorowsky “is a standout student, musician and athlete. She is a member of the National and Spanish Honor Societies. Gonsiorowsky also is a member of the Red Hawk pep band, marching band and wind ensemble. She leads the the marching band as a drum major.
As a Milton-Edgerton gymnast, Gonsiorowsky was the 2022 Floor Champion, as well as a second-place all-around winner at state and national qualifiers.
Gonsiorowsky also volunteers at the Touched by a Paw cat shelter in Whitewater. Other activities include supporting holiday drives at St. Mary’s Church in Milton and Milton High School events. She has not decided on which university or college to attend, she plans to pursue a degree in biomedical engineering and continue competing in gymnastics.
Ratzberg, the daughter of Shana and Trevor Ratzburg of Janesville, was the other Morning Rotary Student of the Month. The district described her as a “well-respected student leader and athlete.” She serves on the student council and serves as the senior class treasurer. She is also a Raise Your Voice leader, a Health Occupations Student Association member and a high school peer mentor. As a member of the high school swim team, Ratzberg earned a spot on the Wisconsin Swim Coaches Association All Star Honor Roll in 2021 and 2022.
Noon Rotary
Carr, the daughter of Joy and Zach Carr of Milton, was described by the district as a “committed community volunteer. She is the vice president of the Milton Library Teen Advisory Board and teaches swim lessons for the Milton Marlins.
Carr plans on pursuing an economics degree after high school.
Zhang, the daughter of Julie and Yili Zhang of Janesville, is a member of the Milton National and Spanish Honor Society. She is a member of the interact and environmental clubs. She also has participated in community clothing drives, food drives and fundraisers.
Zhang has also been in extracurriculars, including the high school band, jazz band and tennis team. She has been on the high school’s high honor roll and has qualified as a National Merit semifinalist. Zhang intends to pursue a degree in environmental science or engineering after high school.