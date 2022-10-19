Wall of Honor 1
Buy Now

Milton Schools Superintendent Rich Dahman and High School Principal Jeremy Bilhorn look on as local historian Doug Welch shows appreciation for his induction into the district's Wall of Honor. Faye Schillberg (along with Wally Schillberg) and Don Vruwink (pictured) were also inducted.

Doug Welch, Don Vruwink, Bill Shadel, Mabel Maxon and Wally and Faye Schilberg are the Milton School District’s first-ever Wall of Honor class. 

The 6 inductees were honored in a ceremony at the high school on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Wall of Honor 2
Buy Now

Faye Schillberg, Doug Welch and Don Vruwink were inducted to the Milton School District's first Wall of Honor class. Also inducted were Wally Schillberg, Bill Shadel and Mabel Maxon.