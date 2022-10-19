Doug Welch, Don Vruwink, Bill Shadel, Mabel Maxon and Wally and Faye Schilberg are the Milton School District’s first-ever Wall of Honor class.
The 6 inductees were honored in a ceremony at the high school on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Welch
Welch, a local historian and former Milton Courier editor, graduated from Milton High School in 1973. He has served as the assistant director of the Milton Historical Society, has been president and curator of the Milton College Preservation Society and has been the coach of the Milton Junction Pub Crescents.
When he was editor of the Courier, Welch said he wanted to promote the community through the schools.
“I wanted to make sure every parent who had a child in the school district wanted and needed the Milton Courier, and really emphasized the community aspect of schools,” Welch said.
Vruwink
Vruwink was a social studies teacher in the district who later served on the school board and on the Milton Common Council. He was also a coach in the district and city, and is now a member of Wisconsin State Assembly.
Vruwink said around the time he interviewed for a job in Milton, he also being considered for a job in the Portage School District. He chose Milton.
“Milton has not just become my home. Everyone in this community is a part of my family. I’m so lucky to have been able to teach with so many great educators,” Vruwink said.
Schillbergs
District Communications and Safety Director Kari Klebba, who emceed the induction ceremony, commended the contributions to the district by Wally and Faye Schillberg.
Wally and Faye Schillberg were Milton business owners who donated to the district, including giving funds for the Carl F. Anderson Athletic Field renovation, the construction of the high school’s agricultural building and greenhouse and the development of SchilLberg Park. They also volunteered in the district.
“There are few individuals who have had such a direct impact on Milton and surrounding communities than Wally and Faye SchilLberg,” Klebba said.
Shadel
Shadel was the first host of CBS’ Face the Nation. He was a reporter for CBS and ABC, and was a student of Edward R. Murrow. He graduated from Milton Union High School in 1926. Shadel covered events like D-Day invasion, the liberation of the Buchenwald German concentration camp and John Glenn orbiting the earth in 1962.
Maxon
Also a part of the class was Mabel Maxon, a professor at Milton College. Klebba described Maxon as a “trailblazer.”
After attending school in Milton Junction, Maxon earned a degree from Milton College in 1910 and a master’s degree at the University of Wisconsin. She later did post-graduate work at the Art Institute of Chicago and the library school at the University of Iowa. After returning to Milton, she headed Milton College's English department and directed annual Shakespeare plays in which she recruited students from the local school district.
“In the early 20th century, advanced education opportunities afforded to women were few and far between. What programs were available for women were often centered around home economics,” Klebba said.
High School Principal Jeremy Bilhorn, who chaired the selection committee, said honoring people who served the district or graduated from it is important.
“What an amazing class. I cannot think of a better group of people to start this off with,” Bilhorn said. Bilhorn added that the inductees “exemplify everything that is great within the school district.”
The Wall of Honor is in the high school's events commons, which was renovated in the past year. Bilhorn said the events commons is the “perfect place” for it. He also said the wall is not just for people who have worked in the district.
“We know that our community and our district have helped launch careers of many wonderful people who have gone onto excellence in their careers,” Bilhorn said.
Bilhorn added that there were about 30 nominations for the first class.
A nomination form for the 2023 Wall of Honor class is on the district's website at milton.k12.wi.us. Also there is a link to volunteer as a Wall of Honor Committee member.