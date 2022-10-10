01STOCK_MILTON_SCHOOLS01

The Milton School District is grappling with a decrease in its number of students, but it is being off-set by a decrease of students open-enrolling out of the district.

As a part of the annual third Friday headcount report required by the Department of Instruction, Milton schools had a total overall enrollment of 3,427, down from 3,440 last year at the same time. The count was done statewide Friday, Sept. 16.