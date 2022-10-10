The Milton School District is grappling with a decrease in its number of students, but it is being off-set by a decrease of students open-enrolling out of the district.
As a part of the annual third Friday headcount report required by the Department of Instruction, Milton schools had a total overall enrollment of 3,427, down from 3,440 last year at the same time. The count was done statewide Friday, Sept. 16.
The school district had 387 students enroll out of the district, but 373 open-enrolled in, a net loss of 14 students. However, 484 students open-enrolled out last last year and 424 open enrolled in, which was a net loss of 60.
This year’s total students includes 3,219 in K-12 and 208 in pre-kindergarten and four-year-old kindergarten. Last year’s total included 3,237 in K-12 and 188 in pre-kindergarten and four-year-old kindergarten.
Janesville
Overall, the School District of Janesville “is holding steady in enrollment,” with a slight increase of 6 students over September 2021, the school district said in a release.
The Janesville School District’s total September 2022 enrollment was 9,474 students, up from 9,468 in September 2021.
Of those counted last month, 8,860 were in grades kindergarten through 12; 603 were in preschool and early childhood; and 11 were at the Youth Services Center.
Compared to September 2021, there were 49 fewer kindergartners; 20 fewer 4-year-old kindergartners; 9 more high school students; 85 more students in twelfth-grade compared to last year’s eleventh-grade class; and 55 more students in ninth-grade compared to last year’s eighth-grade class.
Enrollment in Janesville charter schools has dropped over the past year, from 632 students in September 2021 to 499 in September 2022. The school district, in its release, said “that may be due to “families continuing to return to the traditional school setting from virtual school,” as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes. The school district’s virtual academy now has 142 full-time students, down from 311 in September 2021.
The Janesville School District also has 591 students who are open-enrolled into the district for the 2022-23 school year, while 521 children who reside in the district are open-enrolled out to other area districts. That’s a net increase of 70 open-enrolled students, down from an annual net increase each of the past four years of anywhere from 118 to 201 students.
And over time, the Janesville School District’s total enrollment has dropped, down from about 10,000 students in 2018-19 to about 9,900 in 2019-20 to about 9,400 every year since.
Beloit Turner
Brad Boll, director of business services for the Beloit Turner School District, said based on last month’s count, the district’s total enrollment is now 1,627 students, a slight drop from 1,637 in September 2021.
In September 2022, 564 students were open-enrolled into the district, compared to 131 who were open-enrolled out. In September of 2021, 555 students were open-enrolled into the district and 131 were open-enrolled out.
Beloit
Interim Beloit Superintendent Wayne Anderson shared with the school board last week that the district now has 5,146 students based on its third Friday count. That’s a significant drop from 5,923 students in September 2020 and down from 6,943 students in the 2016-2017 school year.
In September 2022, 123 students were open enrolled into the district and 874 were open enrolled out.
Parkview
Orfordville Parkview District Administrator Steve Lutzke said based on its third Friday count, the district now has 850 students, up from 828 last year. For the 2022-23 school year, Parkview has 101 students open enrolling into the district and 154 open-enrolling out.