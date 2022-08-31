The 2022-23 budget will receive a slight edge from increasing open enrollment, but most of the increase the district had hoped to see will be wiped out by the lower levy limit.
Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat up for re-election for a second term in November, announced the release of $90 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to the state’s K-12 schools on Aug. 30. The funding will amount to approximately $100 per student.
Milton is estimating it will have an enrollment of 3,166 students this fall.
Evers said the funds will help districts retain staff and prevent increases in their student-to-teacher ratios. Milton is advertising for four certified teaching positions, three of them being at the high school and the fourth being a permanent substitute district-wide. Other schools around Rock County are missing larger numbers of teachers, with Janesville needing to hire 41 teachers and Beloit was missing 89 as of early August.
The one-time funds will help make up the gap the district will experience from a reduced levy. Voters approved a $18.8 million levy for 2022-23, reduced from $19 million the year before because of fewer school age children residing in the district.
The district anticipates its total spending to amount to $54.6 million for 2022-23, with 58% of that funded by the state, Business Manager Carey Bradley explained during the annual meeting.
The district’s expenses are set to increase by $1.4 million, or 2.6%, driven largely by the rising cost of employee wages and benefits. The district is also anticipating an increase of $434,000 in state funding from open enrollment, a 15% increase over the previous year.
The Milton schools, like other districts across the state where enrollment is declining, is plagued by rising expenses with no new state funding. Milton’s enrollment is expected to be 71 fewer students than last year, as an enrollment bubble starts to pop. Its largest class of 297 students graduated in June.
The incoming kindergarten class will be the smallest in the district by two dozen students, at just 208 children.
The district’s budget will not be finalized until later this fall. It still needs to take its official annual enrollment count on the third Friday in September, and calculate in the state’s equalized value report that will affect how much funding it receives.