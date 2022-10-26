The Milton School District is in the second year of a non-recurring five-year $2.5 million operating referendum. School districts nearby and around the state are pushing for similar referendums.
There are 92 school districts in Wisconsin asking to exceeds its revenue caps to pay for operational expenses, including teacher salaries and building costs. Nearby districts asking voters to exceed the revenue cap include Whitewater and Fort Atkinson.
Like many other school districts in Wisconsin, after a biennial budget with no increase in per-pupil spending, the school district is turning to taxpayers for funding in what has become an ongoing trend statewide. Forty-two school districts will ask referendum questions this November.
The number of operational referendums sets a new record for Wisconsin this year; only in 2001 did the state come close, with 84 such elections, according to figures from the Department of Public Instruction’s website.
Capital referendums ask taxpayers to fund new facilities, while operational referendums ask voters to fund additional operating costs associated with new facilities, new programs or even maintain the same level of existing programs.
Districts seeking operational funding this fall also include Parkview and Delavan-Darien, and many others have sought operating referendums in recent months and years.
In April, Marshall in Dane County passed nearly $2 million in operating referendum questions.
The Deerfield Community School District has passed just over $7 million in referendums since 2008, all to handle increasing operation costs and sustaining programming.
In 2017, Cambridge School District passed a $1.6 million recurring referendum. But, the district went back to the community in 2020 for another recurring referendum, this time for $150,000.
McFarland School District has passed $1.3 million in referendums since 2016. In 2020, the Monona Grove community agreed to pay an additional $3.7 million each year until the 2024-2025 school year so the district could continue its level of staffing and programming.
If the Lake Mills Area School District weren’t pursuing a capital referendum this fall to potentially add a new school, Superintendent Tonya Olson has said the district would likely be pursuing an operational referendum to mitigate rising costs. As it is, the operational referendum question to accommodate the new building it seeks includes some funding for maintaining programming.
Letter explaining shift
The trend prompted Dane County school district superintendents to issue an open letter to parents over the summer, explaining the need for the ballot questions.
Signed by district administrators from Belleville, Cambridge, Deerfield, DeForest, Lodi, Marshall, McFarland, Middleton, Monona Grove, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Oregon, Sun Prairie, Verona, Waterloo, Waunakee and Wisconsin Heights, the letter explains the impact of reduced state funding on districts.
“The number of operational referendum questions on upcoming ballots reflects a significant shift in the state’s commitment to funding schools. Over the years, more of the responsibility for funding schools has moved from the state to local property taxpayers, via referendums,” the letter reads.
The superintendents’ letter cites a Wisconsin School Policy Forum analysis of per-pupil spending data in Wisconsin. That study found that Wisconsin spent $12,740 per pupil, 56% below the national average.
School spending in Wisconsin ranked 25th highest in the nation in 2020, down from 11th in 2002, according to the Wisconsin School Policy Forum. Increases in school funding were greater in other states than in Wisconsin, the study notes.
The superintendents note that the state funding shift is continuing:
“This shift is escalating now, as Wisconsin school districts enter the second year of $0 increases to per-student funding from the state. They also face high inflation rates and challenges recruiting and retaining educators as fewer people go into the education field.”
Asking to keep up
Several districts in their explanatory statements for the operational referendum questions note the need to exceed revenue caps to maintain educational programming, including staffing.
In Appleton, a recurring $5 million referendum will allow the district to exceed the revenue limit “to fund increased staffing at K-2 level, which would allow us to reduce class sizes, add STEM staffing at the elementary and middle levels, and fund expenses for ongoing school building maintenance, cleaning and utility costs.”
The Oregon School District is seeking $11,400,000 over three years in part to “pay compensation and to sustain District instruction and operations.” The district had passed another referendum in 2016 to address teacher pay.
In Waterloo, the district’s $3.5 million referendum over three years is for “sustaining educational programming and operating expenses.”
That’s similar to Fort Atkinson, where voters are being asked to continue the $3 million funding increase that was passed in 2020, now on a recurring basis, and up to $18 million over the next three years “in support of cultivating an inclusive high-performing culture of growth and community.”
Whitewater’s referendum is reupping what voters passed in 2018—a four-year, $4.4 million ask that would not continue beyond that four years without voter approval.
The Dane County school districts superintendents’ letter describes that trend, as well: “to meet the needs of our students, families, and the Wisconsin economy, 83% of Wisconsin districts have passed a referendum to address budget challenges or to address facility needs in the past 10 years. This number of ballot questions will likely grow over the next year.”
Freeze on state funding
Dan Rossmiller, a Madison resident who is the Wisconsin Association of School Board’s Director of Government Relations, has tracked the state’s referendums since 1996. He said there are a number of reasons for operational referendums, including less state funding due to declining enrollment.
“For those districts where enrollments are going down, they reach a point where they have to decide if they’re going to cut staff, increase class size or ask the voters for more money,” Rossmiller said.
Overall, Rossmiller said, since 2009, revenue limits have not kept pace with inflation, and legislation passed in conjunction with Act 10 cut revenue limits to 5.5% per pupil. Prior to that, they had been adjusted at the rate of inflation.
Rossmiller noted that the cuts in school funding seem to coincide with the Republican-led Legislature.
“I think since the Republicans have controlled the Legislature, their mindset is ‘we don’t want to spend money; we want to cut taxes,’ in particular, income taxes. The more you have to spend on schools and universities and local government, the less you can cut income taxes,” Rossmiller said.
Revenue limits are a way to control property taxes, he added.
Dr. Steve Salerno, the Mount Horeb Area School District superintendent, said an argument could be made that referendums encourage local decision-making. But at the same time, Salerno said, the Legislature is limiting the number of such elections school districts can hold per year.
“It seems disingenuous to say, at the very least, they’re funding schools, when in fact, it’s the local taxpayers that have had the burden shifted to them,” Salerno said.
Rossmiller said school districts are looking to the next state budget and asking the Legislature how it will help them maintain staffing levels with existing spending freezes.
“The only recourse schools have is to go to the local voters and ask for referendum approval,” Rossmiller said.
Ryan Spoehr, Lauren Henning, Jeromey Hodsdon, Chris Mertes, Jonathan Stefonek and Jim Ferolie contributed to this story.