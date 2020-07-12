I-39/90 northbound traffic in Janesville will travel on the newly expanded northbound Interstate lanes. A Collector-Distributor (C/D) lane system has also been constructed between the WIS 26/Milton Avenue (Exit 171 A) and US 14/Humes Road (Exit 171 B) interchanges, separating Interstate through traffic with motorists transitioning onto and off I-39/90 at these two interchanges.
The C/D lane system separates the higher-speed Interstate traffic, on the through lanes, from traffic entering and exiting the interchange ramps. This lane system is designed to improve motorists’ mobility and safety through the area. A similar configuration is located at the I-39/90/94 and US 151/High Crossing Blvd. interchange in Madison. Information on the Collector-Distributor lane system can be found at https://projects.511wi.gov/i-39-90/resources/cdlanes/.
Effective Tuesday (July 14), motorists on I-39/90 northbound in Janesville wishing to exit at WIS 26/Milton Avenue (Exit 171 A) or US 14/Humes Road (Exit 171 B) must enter the C/D lane system prior to the first exit. Follow the overhead signage!
Two Janesville ramps are also expected to open on Tuesday:
The I-39/90 northbound ramp to WIS 26/Milton Avenue (Exit 171 A); and
US 14/Humes Road ramp to the northbound Interstate.
I-39/90 remains open to two lanes in each direction during daytime hours and weekends. Nightly single lane closures occur on the Interstate weeknights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. within the construction project limits.
This traffic switch and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change. Motorists are reminded to be alert and drive with caution in all work zones.
Stay informed and register for project email updates at www.i39-90.wi.gov and follow the I-39/90 Project Facebook page, Facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project.
