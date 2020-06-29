The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) on June 24 released the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) estimates of unemployment and employment statistics for Wisconsin metropolitan areas, major cities and counties in Wisconsin for May 2020.
In brief, the non-seasonally adjusted data for Wisconsin shows:
- Metropolitan Statistical Areas: Preliminary May 2020 unemployment rates decreased in Wisconsin's 12 metro areas over the month and increased over the year. Unemployment rates for May range from 9.1 percent in Wausau to 13.6 percent in Janesville-Beloit.
- Municipalities: Preliminary May 2020 unemployment rates decreased in Wisconsin's 34 largest cities over the month and increased over the year. Unemployment rates range from 8.2 percent in Fitchburg to 17.5 percent in Superior.
- Counties: Preliminary May 2020 unemployment rates decreased in 69 of Wisconsin's 72 counties over the month and increased over the year in all counties. Rates range from 7.0 percent in Taylor to 31.2 percent in Menominee.
The data included in the June 24 release can be accessed at WisConomy.com
