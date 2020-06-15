Office of Children’s Mental Health Director Linda Hall on June 11 announced the publication of a new fact sheet focused on building children’s social and emotional skills and what our communities can do to increase these skills.
Highlights include:
- When kids are taught the skills needed to build relationships, increase self and social awareness, and make responsible decisions, it leads to life-long mental wellness, academic and career success.
- Over 80% of parents and teachers, as well as most high school students think it’s important to prioritize social and emotional programming in childcare settings and schools.
- For every dollar invested in social-emotional learning programming, there is an $11 return on investment in long-term benefits to the student and to the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.