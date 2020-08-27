The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is responsible for safeguarding clean waters. The public is an active participant in helping identify protection and restoration priorities and implementing solutions, and the DNR is soliciting public input on 25 new Clean Water Act Targeted Watershed Assessment (TWA) reports.
The TWA reports are a valuable tool for documenting the progress made in protecting waterbodies throughout the state and for announcing recommended next steps for each waterway.
“The DNR’s Water Quality Program is responsible for monitoring Wisconsin waters and planning a cleaner, healthier future for the state’s aquatic ecosystems,” said Adrian Stocks, director of the Bureau of Water Quality.
“These TWA reports reflect the year-round efforts undertaken by our team members to gather and assess data on stream water quality, habitat and aquatic life in order to protect our waterbodies and ensure their long-term viability," Stocks said. "We are proud to present these reports to the public, and we ask that Wisconsinites statewide participate by reviewing the reports and providing comments and suggestions to the DNR.”
How to get involved
Each of the TWA reports provides water quality priorities, recommendations and a list of detailed local plans and contacts related to protection or restoration of the watershed. The reports can be found on the DNR’s Water Quality Plans & Reports webpage.
If you live or work in a watershed addressed in one of the reports, please consider reviewing the proposed information and provide your feedback via email to WQPlanPublicInquiry@wisconsin.gov.
Comments will be reviewed and incorporated into the plans before they are sent to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as part of the state’s Area-wide Water Quality Management Plan under the federal Clean Water Act.
Looking for additional ways To get involved?
- Become a volunteer stream monitor. Join hundreds of volunteers around Wisconsin who monitor the health of their local streams. Learn more: wateractionvolunteers.org
- Join a watershed organization. You can find one in your area: www.wisconsinrivers.org/local-groups
- Apply for a Surface Water Grant: dnr.wi.gov/lakes/grants/
- You can also contact the water quality biologist listed on the TWA report for your area – they can direct you to participation opportunities at the state or local level.
Learn more about TWA reports and the planning process on the DNR website here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.