Upcoming ramp closures at the WIS 26 and US 14 interchanges
WisDOT

As the summer season comes to a close, Interstate 39/90 construction remains active in Dane and Rock counties especially the Janesville area. Next week, I-39/90 southbound will shift onto the new northbound concrete pavement between the WIS 26/Milton Avenue and US 14/Humes Road interchanges (Exit 171 A-B). Crews will begin to reconstruct and expand the southbound Interstate within these limits.

The following short- and long-term ramp closures are planned at the WIS 26/Milton Avenue and US 14/Humes Road interchanges:

US 14 ramp to I-39/90 southbound closed from 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 17) to 5 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 19)

Detour: WIS 26/Milton Avenue ramp to the southbound Interstate

I-39/90 southbound ramp to US 14 (Exit 171B) closed from 5 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 19) to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26

Detour: Janesville traffic must exit at Exit 171A (WIS 26)

WIS 26/Milton Avenue to I-39/90 southbound closed from 5 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 19) to late August 2021

Detour: US 14/Humes Road to the southbound Interstate

I-39/90 remains open to two lanes in each direction during daytime hours and weekends. Nightly single lane closures will occur on the Interstate weeknights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. within the construction project limits.

All lane restrictions, ramp and road closures, and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change. Motorists are reminded to be alert, watch for new traffic patterns, and drive with caution in all work zones.

Stay informed and register for project email updates at www.i39-90.wi.gov and follow the I-39/90 Project Facebook page, www.facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project.

Load comments