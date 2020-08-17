Between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights (Aug. 19-20), all lanes of eastbound US 12/18 will be closed and detoured at the I-39/90 interchange in Madison. The eastbound Beltline ramp to I-39/90 northbound will also be closed during this timeframe. Crews will set girders for the new I-39/90 northbound bridge over eastbound US 12/18.

Drivers must use alternate routes, such as I-39/90 southbound to County N (Exit 147) and turn around and travel north on the Interstate. Access will remain open for the eastbound US 12/18 ramp to I-39/90 southbound.

Information on the I-39/90 and Beltline interchange project can be found at https://projects.511wi.gov/i-39-90/us1218-beltline/.

The work operations and highway and ramp closures are weather dependent and subject to change. 

Stay informed and register for project email updates on the I-39/90 Project website, www.i39-90.wi.gov, and follow the I-39/90 Project Facebook page, Facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project. Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on driving.

