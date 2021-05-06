Poppy Month
Gov. Tony Evers signed a proclamation in April designating the month of May Poppy Month. The proclamation reads:

“Whereas, millions of Americans have served in the United States Armed Forces, and millions more have lost their lives in battle to preserve and defend the freedoms and quality of life enjoyed by people throughout country; and

Whereas, we must be reminded of the price of war and the debt owed to those have died fighting for our country; and

Whereas borne out of the tragedy of World War I, the red poppy that bloomed all over the Europe following the war now symbolizes the sacrifice of lives in all wars; and

Whereas, each year, the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Wisconsin reminds all Wisconsinites of this debt through the distribution of this memorial flower throughout the month of May; and

Whereas, this month and every month, the state of Wisconsin honors our veterans for their service and pays tribute to those who sacrificed their lives to uphold the values we share;

Now, therefore, I, Tony Every Governor of the State of Wisconsin, do hereby proclaim May 2021 as Poppy Month throughout the State of Wisconsin and to all our state’s residents.”

