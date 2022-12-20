After a sluggish start to the growing season, Wisconsin crops rebounded in crop production because of warm and dry weather during summer, according to the 2022 Wisconsin Crop Progress Review issued by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
The growing season started with below-average temperatures with much of the state still covered with snow. Topsoil moisture was rated as a 29% surplus on April 3, compared to just 4% surplus on April 4, 2021. Crops were planted later than usual, and few days were available for fieldwork until mid-May.
Warm and dry weather during summer helped the summer crop development catch up from the slow spring. Statewide topsoil moisture was rated at least 70% adequate or better throughout the season, although there were pockets of dry areas in north-central, west-central and southern Wisconsin.
By Sept. 4, winter wheat harvest was 99% complete, a few days behind the 5-year average. Oat harvest wrapped up in late September with 98% complete by Sept. 25.
Soybean harvest was virtually complete by mid-November but there was still over 10% of corn for grain still in the field as of Nov. 27. A warm, dry fall led to favorable conditions for post-harvest activities such as tillage and manure application.
The average temperature for June through September was 65.6 degrees, compared to 67.3 degrees in 2021. April had below-normal temperatures before above-normal temperatures May through September.
Cash crops
Planting started late with only 1% being planted by May 1, almost 2 weeks behind the 5-year average. By June 5, almost 90% of corn acres were planted, a day ahead of the average. The first crop condition rating of the season showed 84% good to excellent.
Conditions declined through the month of June, but remained constant with the percentage of good to excellent mostly in the upper 70s for the remainder of the season. Of the corn acres, 44% percent were in or beyond dough stage by Aug. 14.
On Sept. 18, corn silage harvest was almost a week behind the 5-year average with 20% complete. By Oct. 30, however, silage harvest was 97% complete, 5 days ahead of the average. Corn for grain harvest started slow with only 7% harvested by Oct. 9, almost a week behind average.
Just over half of the corn for grain was harvested by Nov. 6. As November ended, grain was still being harvested at only 87% complete.
Soybeans
By May 1, only 3% of Wisconsin soybean acres had been planted, 3 days behind the 5-year average. By June 5, 86% were planted, 5 days ahead of the average.
Soybeans reached 89% emerged on June 19 — 4 days ahead of normal. The first soybean crop condition rating of the season showed 81% rated in good to excellent condition as of June 5. Soybean condition spent most of the season in the 70s for good to excellent rating.
As of July 24, 26% of soybeans were setting pods, 2 days behind the average. Harvest began in late September. By Oct. 2, 11% of acres were harvested, 3 days behind average.
Warm, dry conditions helped the harvest progress quickly, and by Oct. 30, 86% of soybeans were harvested, over a week ahead of average. Harvest was nearly complete by Nov. 13 with 97% harvested.
Oats
A cool, wet spring meant oat seeding and emergence began well behind normal. Only 4% of the 2022 oat crop was planted on April 17, 10 days behind the 5-year average. As of July 3, 97% of oats had emerged, 1 week behind the average. Of the oat crop, 95% was heading or beyond by July 24. Nearly all of the oat crop had turned color by mid-August.
By Sept. 4, 91% of oats for grain were harvested, 5 days ahead of average. Harvest was virtually complete by late September. The first oat crop condition rating of the season showed 76% rated in good to excellent condition as of May 22. Conditions peaked by mid-June to 85% rated good to excellent and this remained in the mid-80s to upper 70s for the rest of the season.
Winter wheat
Planting for winter wheat began in late August 2021. As of Oct. 31, planting was 97% complete, over 2 weeks ahead of the five-year average.
As of Nov. 14, 96% of the crop had emerged, also over 2 weeks ahead of the average. As fall came to a close, wheat condition rated 80% good to excellent. The first condition report of the spring showed 61% good to excellent. Conditions improved throughout the spring and early summer and the percent of crop in good to excellent condition was in the 80s throughout the summer.
As of June 19, 75% of wheat was headed, even with the 5-year average. On Aug. 14, harvest was 86% complete, 2 days behind the average. The final wheat condition rating of the season, on July 31, was 83% good to excellent.
Potatoes
Potato planting began only slightly behind the 5-year average and reached 96% planted by June 12, almost a week behind average. Potato conditions rated an average of 94% good to excellent over the growing season, compared to an average of 91% in 2021. Harvest activities were slightly behind normal throughout most of the summer and fall but by Oct. 23, 95% of the potato crop was harvested, 1 day ahead of average.
Alfalfa
As of May 15, winter freeze damage to alfalfa was rated 0% severe, 2% moderate and 10% light. There was reportedly no damage to the remaining 88% of alfalfa, 24 percentage points higher than last year. Alfalfa hay harvest began behind normal, but sunny weather moved harvest ahead of average for most of the year. The first cutting was 13% complete on May 29, 2 days behind the 5-year average.
By July 3, the first cutting was 98% complete and the second cutting was 43% complete — 3 days ahead of average. Subsequent cuttings continued to be mostly ahead of average. All hay condition began the year on May 8 with 60% in good to excellent condition, 3 percentage points below average.
Conditions improved throughout May with the percent in good to excellent in the high 70s to mid-80s through June, July and August. For the months of June, July and August, all hay in good to excellent condition averaged 9 percentage points above normal.
Crop progress and condition
The cold, wet spring meant pasture and range development began the year behind normal. On April 24, 41% of pasture was rated good to excellent, 8 percentage points below the 5-year average. Warmer and drier weather helped to improve conditions in the usual peak grazing months of June, July, and August.
The good to excellent rating peaked in mid-June at 78% and remained in the upper 60s and 70s for the remainder of the summer. Lack of precipitation in the fall months meant pasture condition declined to 56% good to excellent by Oct. 23, just below the average.
The review was made possible through the work of farmers, Farm Service Agency, National Resources Conservation Service, Extension and agribusiness personnel who provide information each week.