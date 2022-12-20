After a sluggish start to the growing season, Wisconsin crops rebounded in crop production because of warm and dry weather during summer, according to the 2022 Wisconsin Crop Progress Review issued by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The growing season started with below-average temperatures with much of the state still covered with snow. Topsoil moisture was rated as a 29% surplus on April 3, compared to just 4% surplus on April 4, 2021. Crops were planted later than usual, and few days were available for fieldwork until mid-May.

Tags