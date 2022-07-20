CAMBRIDGE Where there's smoke: Cambridge celebrates Midwest Fire Fest By Jonathan Shipley Special to Adams Publishing Group Jul 20, 2022 Jul 20, 2022 Updated 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Buy Now Artists Marlene Miller and Mark Skudlarek prepare a clay statue that will be fired during this year’s Midwest Fire Fest in Cambridge, and unveiled to the public for the first time on July 23. Jonathan Shipley Buy Now Artists Marlene Miller and Mark Skudlarek prepare a clay statue that will be fired during this year’s Midwest Fire Fest in Cambridge, and unveiled to the public for the first time on July 23. Jonathan Shipley Buy Now Artists Marlene Miller and Mark Skudlarek prepare a clay statue that will be fired during this year’s Midwest Fire Fest in Cambridge, and unveiled to the public for the first time on July 23. Jonathan Shipley Buy Now Artists Marlene Miller and Mark Skudlarek prepare a clay statue that will be fired during this year’s Midwest Fire Fest in Cambridge, and unveiled to the public for the first time on July 23. Jonathan Shipley Buy Now Artists Marlene Miller and Mark Skudlarek prepare a clay statue that will be fired during this year’s Midwest Fire Fest in Cambridge, and unveiled to the public for the first time on July 23. Jonathan Shipley Buy Now Artists Marlene Miller and Mark Skudlarek prepare a clay statue that will be fired during this year’s Midwest Fire Fest in Cambridge, and unveiled to the public for the first time on July 23. Jonathan Shipley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cambridge celebrates all things smoke and fire this weekend.Midwest Fire Fest is July 23 and 24 at West Side Park in downtown Cambridge, with fire dancers, potters, printmakers, music and the on-site evening firing and revealing of a 7-foot clay structure.“This isn’t your momma’s art fair,” said Laurie Struss, president of the Cambridge Arts Council. “It’s an art fair on steroids.”Andy Wallman co-founded the festival with Mark Skudlarek, who is also the festival’s artistic director, five years ago.This festival is different, “thanks to the live experiences and demos that folks get to check out live and in person," Wallman said.Local favorite Dead Horses will be headlining this year's local music lineup.A Milwaukee duo, songwriter Sarah Vos and bassist Daniel Wolff, play folk-inspired songs and have been lauded by NPR and Rolling Stone, among others.“It’s one of my favorite bands,” Struss says.The capstone of the festival is the creation of a 7-foot sculpture that is revealed with dramatic flair at dark.“When the kiln is opened to reveal it, it’s like a flower. There are flames shooting out of it. Just revealing the artwork is a piece of performance art,” Struss said. Wallman concurs.“There’s nothing like it.”“It lights up the night with sawdust plumes leaping 15 feet in the air making jaws drop and eyes pop. It’s so different and so cool," Wallman said.This year’s creation is inspired by the story of Jonah and the whale.The artist, Marlene Miller, originally from Madison who now resides in Washington, Illinois, began thinking of the piece during the COVID lockdown.“I picked up the Old Testament and started reading,” she says. “The story just spoke to me.”The festival will heed all Public Health Madison and Dane County COVID-19 guidelines. The pandemic did have silver linings.“The arts survived,” Struss says. “We understand now what we missed. People now appreciate the arts more than they realized.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Rock County Board narrowly approves broadband project Farmhouse Finds owner creates ‘Milton Night Market’ Kevin Nicholson’s departure makes it Tim Michels v. Rebecca Kleefisch for GOP governor nomination Death notices for Jul. 15, 2022 Paul L. Williams Latest e-Edition Milton Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin