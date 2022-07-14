Milton, WI - Alice Marie Shore, age 79, of Milton, WI passed away unexpectedly on June 21, 2022. She was born on August 20, 1942, in Richland Center, the daughter of Frank and Helen (Plachetka) Kolash. She graduated from Wonewoc High School and received a bachelor's degree in education from UW-Platteville.
Alice married Paul Shore on June 25, 1966, at the Good Shepherd Wesleyan church in Madison, WI. Throughout their almost 56 years of marriage, Paul and Alice enjoyed being members of The Oracles (a Christian singing group), road trips on their motorcycles and convertibles, being dedicated church members of multiple churches, and wintering at their home in Arizona. Paul and Alice had one son, Terry, with whom Alice shared her love of sports (particularly when it was watching Terry punting for his high school and college teams or playing on one of his summer softball teams) and ball card collecting. While Alice had only one child, Alice impacted the lives of hundreds of children throughout her 35 years with the Milton School District. Alice taught in the elementary schools and served as the principal of Johnstown Elementary School. In addition to her love of teaching, Alice loved to cook. Everyone who knew Alice had a favorite dish - or two! From pickles, baked beans, and brats to party chicken, chocolate éclair rings, and a multitude of Christmas cookies, there was something for everyone.
Alice is survived by her husband Paul; son Terry (Beth Eyster) Shore of Milton; grandchildren Jordan (Cortney Sisson) Shore of Milton, Zak Shore of Milton; and many special nieces and nephews, other family and friends.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Helen Kolash; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Ralph Woolever; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Amasa and Ivah Shore; brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, Kenneth and Edith Butson, Cleon and Martha Shore, Donald and Lodean Dean, Evelyn Shore, Irene Shore, and Elda Shore.
A Celebration of Life to honor Alice's life will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Compass Church, 4224 Whilden Court, Janesville, WI with Pastors Paul Alf and John Eyster officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service with a luncheon to follow the service at the Church. Condolences may be posted on the Henke-Clarson website at www.henkeclarson.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Alice's name to Compass Church.