Gerald L. Newcomb, age 76, of Milton/ Janesville, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family following a short but valiant fight against cancer. Gerry was born on Sept. 24, 1943, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to the late Forrest “Tuffy” and Mavis (Schoonover) Newcomb. He graduated from Webster High School where he excelled in sports. He attended UW-River Falls. He married Marilyn I. (Hoops) Werner on July 3, 1987, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gerry was employed by General Motors Corporation for 30 years and was a member of UAW Local 95. After retirement, he enjoyed working on his son-in-law’s farm. He also served as a volunteer fireman for the Milton Fire Department for 17 years. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, playing cards, and spending time with his family and friends. Gerry was an avid Packers, Badgers, Brewers and Braves fan. He was a very selfless person, always helping people in need and always sharing his smile!
Gerry and his infectious laugh will be deeply missed by his wife, Marilyn; children: Lynda (Todd) Moseley, Jeff (Jenna) Newcomb, Brenda (Bob) Stewart, Rick (Patty) Hoops, and Tammy Werner; 14 grandchildren: Justin, Brandon, Shalina (Kirk), Grant, Alan (Paige), Josh (Kayla), Casey, Brooke (Kevin), Natalie, Grace, Ari, Claire, Kylie, and Max; 1 great grandchild, Weston; and other family and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Bev (Jim) Johnson; and by his parents-in-law.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a private family service will be held with Pastor George Carlson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Gerry’s name to the American Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s Association. The family is being assisted by the Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton. For online condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
The family would like to thank Mercy Hospital and Mercy Hospice for the excellent care and assistance given to Gerry. A special thank you to Melissa, Natasha, Crystal and Dr. Shekhani for the care and compassion that was given to Gerry during his illness
