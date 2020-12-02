July 1, 1923 - November 22, 2020
Milton, WI - G. Maxine (Hurley) Harris age 97 of Milton died Sunday November 22, 2020 at her home. Maxine was born July 1, 1923 in Beloit, Wisconsin, the adopted daughter of Archie and Bernice (Burdick)Hurley.
She attended Milton Schools, graduated from Milton Union High School in 1941 and attended Milton College. After her marriage to Orville "Bud" Harris on December 25, 1943, she moved to Iowa. She returned to Milton in 1974 to care for her ailing mother at which time she became the assessor for the City of Milton for 23 years.
Maxine was very active in the community and through her effort many projects were initiated and saw accomplishment. These included the East Goodrich Park gazebo, while being a member of the Milton East Business Association; a prime mover on establishing the City of Milton Historic Preservation Commission, getting the ordinance passed and serving as secretary for over ten years. She also raised funds to purchase what is now known as "The College Green" for city parkland, saving it from development of a 20-apartment complex.
Maxine approached the banks after closing of Milton College and convinced them to sell Main Hall Preservation Society, (now Milton College Preservation Society) and the New Alumni Association of Milton College. She served in all executive capacities of these organizations and also was in charge of the alumni weekend including the annual golf outing for many years. In 1994 she was awarded the Pillar of Milton for her continued effort to preserve Main Hall and the Spirit of Milton College.
She served on the Milton Historical Society Board of Directors and the major fundraising committee for the renovation of the Milton House. Her volunteerism for the Historical Society and the Preservation Society was continuous and consistent as were her efforts for historic preservation.
Maxine was a diehard Chicago Bears and Cub fan. She enjoyed gardening and family history. She was a member of the Seventh Day Baptist Church since childhood.
Surviving is her son Joel C. of Carroll Iowa. One grandson Michael Harris Jr. and two great-grandchildren, Quentin and Brynn. She is preceded in death by her parents, her son Mark J. who died in infancy in 1948, and son Michael J. in 2016.
At Maxine's request there is no visitation but a private gravesite service at a later date. Memorials may be made in her name to the Milton College Preservation Society Box 84, Milton WI 53563
The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
