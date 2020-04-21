Barbara Jean (Towers) Goodman (November 8, 1929 – April 18, 2020) Barbara was called to the home of her Heavenly Father on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She is survived by four of her six children, Jarrett Goodman lll (Ginny), William Goodman (Cheryl), James Goodman (Diane), Robert Goodman (Judy); son in-law Bruce Dreon (Jacqueline); twelve grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Jarrett W. Goodman Jr., daughter Jacqueline Dreon, son Thomas Goodman and grandson Garrett Bodell-Goodman. Barbara was a longtime member of Faith Community Church, Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, where she was a member of the Gideon’s auxiliary. She sang in the choir and sang for special music. She sang with her sisters, growing up in Iowa, and she loved to play piano and played often at her facility. She was known for her chocolate, banana meringue, and cherry pies, and she was quite the artist. She attended art classes at the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater, painted and made pottery and ceramics. One of her favorite ceramic pieces were her ceramic shoes. She also loved quilting. Barbara and Jerry loved to travel, and travel throughout the continental United States with their children. One of their later travels was to the Holy Lands of Israel. Barbara was a people person and enjoyed being around people and family.
Private family services will be held due to the coronavirus. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Barbara’s name to Heartland Hospice of the Gideon’s.
