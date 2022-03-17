September 26, 1943 - February 21, 2022
Tamworth, NH - Thomas Dale Troon, 78, passed away in the early morning hours of February 21, 2022.
Tom was born on September 26, 1943, in Edgerton, WI to Lester and Helen (Jacobson) Troon, of Milton, WI. He graduated from Milton High School in 1961. After high school he attended Barber College in Appleton, WI and soon opened his first Barber Shop. In 1963, he enlisted in the U. S. Navy and served as his ship's Barber. While stationed in RI, he met the love of his life, and wife of 55 years, Corinne (Rafter) Troon. Tom & Cori were married on October 8, 1966 in Cranston, RI.
They welcomed their first son, Jamie, into their world in 1969 and their second Son, Rob, in 1973. Six weeks later, they relocated to WI. In 1983 they returned to NH - this time laying down their roots in the Ossipee/Effingham area, and then eventually back to the Conway area.
While in WI, Tom taught Auctioneering and had a great auction business & furniture restoration business. Tom was a fantastic husband & father, and he was actively involved with his sons' Scouts, band, sports, & many other activities. Tom was so very proud of his sons - all through his life!!
While he owned several businesses throughout his life, his passions were his family, auctioneering, charitable activities, fund raising, and teaching others. Tom loved Auctioneering and did so for 50 years. He was extremely proud in the last several years to own and operate his own Auction School (his pride & joy!). Tom also loved photography and it was Tom & Cori's favorite hobby to just ride until they saw something unusual or just enjoyed the beauty all around.
Tom owned/operated many businesses, including his Auction business and Auction School. He approached every business with integrity and unmatched vigor. As a result of his efforts and dedication, he and his family have contributed to raising millions of dollars for charitable organizations, and individuals in need in and around the Carroll County area. Countless families realized their dreams of home ownership with Tom's efforts.
He has also trained hundreds of people to realize their dreams of becoming licensed Auctioneers. Few have lived their lives and had such a positive impact on so many other peoples' lives as Tom did.
Tom is survived by his wife, Cori Troon, of Tamworth, NH, his two sons, Jamie and his wife Karen of Loudon, NH, and Rob and his wife Kristina of Freedom, NH, and his three grandchildren: Tommie, Logan, and Pheona of Freedom, NH. He was always extremely proud of his family!!
Tom is also survived by his three sisters: Shirley Sterner & Marlene Ligman of Milton, WI, Mildred Steffes of Mesa, AZ, and his brother, Richard Troon of Milton, WI, as well as all his nieces and nephews.
We will be having a celebration of life for Tom on May 14, 2022. If you would like to attend, please respond to Memorial@jtroon.com so we can send you the details closer to the celebration. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Tom's memory to the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association, or the Alzheimer's Association.
The Baker-Gagne Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with the arrangements.
To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolences or for more information go to: www.baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com