August 20, 1948 - April 17, 2021
Milton, WI - Jon Edward Koniecki, age 72 of Milton, WI, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2021. Jon was born on August 20, 1948, in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Edward and Shirley Koniecki. He grew up with his parents and sister in Franklin, WI, and he went to Franklin High School. He was an excellent student who enjoyed Math and Science, and both subjects came naturally to him. He would participate in various research projects and experiments. After he graduated high school, he attended Marquette University. Jon's advanced skills allowed him the opportunity to work as a design engineer while he was still in college, and he earned his Master's in Electrical Engineering. Jon began his career as a Senior Design Engineer. His job was a blessing from God.
Jon's faith was very important to him, and each Sunday he would attend Sunday School Class. It was during this time that he met Arlene. Their love for the Lord brought them together, and they were married on July 23, 1977. Jon and Arlene moved to Waukesha, WI, where they began their life together and would share 43 wonderful years of marriage. Jon worked as a Senior Design Engineer where he designed patient monitoring equipment. He would drive to work in Chicago every day so that he could provide the best life for his family.
While living in Waukesha, they had two sons, Josiah and Matthew. After a few years, they moved to Whitewater, WI, so they could live in a small town to raise their family. Their daughter, Elizabeth, was born there. They lived in Whitewater for 13 years, and then they moved to their final home in Milton, WI, which was also a small, peaceful town. Jon's mother moved to Milton, so they were able to share many special moments and holidays together. Family was very important to Jon, and he wanted to provide memorable experiences. Every year as a family, they would go to a camping resort in Northern Wisconsin and enjoy time together. Jon and Arlene raised their children to love and serve the Lord. Jon also had many pastimes where he enjoyed walking, woodworking, and reading.
Throughout the years, Jon cared for many pets, and they were a huge part of their family. One special pet was their dog, Noel. Every day, Noel would go outside and lay behind their car to let everyone know he was ready for his car ride. He would excitedly jump up on the passenger seat. Jon would put the window down for him, and Noel would stick his head out the window. Jon and Noel became known throughout town for their daily car rides and their ability to make a person smile.
Jon found enjoyment in the little things of life. His laughter filled the home with so much joy. He was a very patient, kind, and hard-working son, husband, father, and grandfather. Jon always put Jesus first and devoted his life to caring for his family.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene Koniecki; mother, Shirley Koniecki; 3 children, Josiah (Joanna) Koniecki, Matthew (Miranda) Koniecki, and Elizabeth (Bobby) Chappell; 6 grandchildren; sister, Marilyn (Don) Jess; brother-in-law, Robert Rudder.