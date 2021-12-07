Colleen Kunkel

Clinton, WI - Colleen (Drew) Kunkel found peace on December 1, 2021, at the age of 72.
Colleen is survived by her son, Shane, and daughter-in-law, Nicole. She is further survived by her two sisters, Joanne (Mike) Haney of Milton and Janet (Carl) Vopal of Mequon, six nieces and nephews, and many cousins. Colleen also had many long-time loyal friends with whom she enjoyed lifetime bonds.
Colleen grew up in Milton with her sisters and parents, Jim and Margaret Drew. She graduated from Milton High School in 1967 and later from Madison Beauty School becoming a hairstylist working in Janesville and Madison. For several years, Colleen worked at SSI in Janesville as a receptionist. Her favorite job, however, at the end of her working career, was as a Surveillance Supervisor at the Ho-Chunk Casino in Madison. It satisfied her lifelong detective instincts and curiosity.
In life, "Irish" Colleen was always young at heart. She loved her many dogs, was an avid Cubs fan, a die-hard Democrat, was attracted to glittery and sparkly things, a rummage-sale queen, and she had a mantra, "For the love of God," applicable in all situations.
Per Colleen's request, no public memorial or funeral services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, 222 S Arch St. Janesville, WI 53548. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com