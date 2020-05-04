Thomas Michael Check Jr., age 90, passed away on May 2, 2020, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. He was born in Wauzeka, Wisconsin, on June 15, 1929, the son of Thomas and Orpha (Mindham) Check. Tom married Loretta Gillitzer at St. Gabriel’s Church on October 15, 1951. Loretta preceded him in death on April 9, 2010. Tom farmed in the Wauzeka area before moving to Janesville in 1955 to work for the Chevrolet Assembly Plant. Tom retired in 1988 from General Motors, after working for more than 33 years at the plant. In retirement He enjoyed traveling with Loretta to Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland, Branson, Missouri and many day trips in Wisconsin. Tom was an avid gardener and always had fresh vegetables to share with family and friends. Tom was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Janesville, the Milton Noon Kiwanis and the Town of Harmony Zoning Board.
Tom is survived by two sons, Paul (Phyllis) Check, LaCrosse and Jim (Mary) Check, Milton; six grandchildren: Eric (Dana) Check, LaCrosse, Krystal (Adam) Peterson, Rochester, Minnesota, Travis (Ericka) Check, LaCrosse, Carmen (Clint) Montgomery, Argyle, Evan (Katie) Check, Milton and Ellen (Andy) Hunter, Janesville; 10 great-grandchildren: Bradley, Owen, Thomas, Avery of LaCrosse, Brooklyn, Natalie, Rochester, Minnesota, Hayden, Faith, Nora, Arygle, McCoy, Milton; three sisters: Norma (John) Gillitzer, Catherine Forst, Marilyn (Arthur) Pitzer; two brothers in law, Richard McGrath and Roger (Janice) Gillitzer. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Loretta; sisters, Mildred Lessard and Irene Rau; and brother, Harold Check.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Intermittent will be in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be planned for later this year. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials to Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
