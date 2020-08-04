Dorothy Elisabeth “Liz” Klug, age 96, passed away on July 28, 2020, at Fairhaven in Whitewater. She was born on October 10, 1923 to George and Cora (McKinnon) Walslager. She grew up in Adams, WI and attended Adams-Friendship High School.
In 1942, Dorothy (Liz) married Walter J. Wolochek in Milwaukee, where together they raised their 3 children (Karen, Guy & Jody). She also attended Milwaukee School of Engineering and earned a degree in Drafting and Engineering. This led to a move to Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, and a job with road planning for the State. Dorothy (Liz) and Walter parted ways when she moved to Stevens Point, Wisconsin. There she completed an undergraduate degree in Psychology at UW-Stevens Point. Dorothy (Liz) then moved to Whitewater, Wisconsin, where she completed a master’s degree in Sociology at UW-Whitewater.
In 1974, Dorothy (Liz) married Merril W. Klug and moved to Merril’s farm in Milton, Wisconsin. She settled into farming and being a homemaker. After Merril’s passing, Dorothy (Liz) moved to Fairhaven Senior Living, in Whitewater, WI where she lived comfortably until her peaceful passing on July 28, 2020.
Dorothy (Liz) was a Member of a St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson and was very strong in her faith and active in her church while her health permitted. She was a member of Questers and Milton Women’s Club, did a variety of volunteer work, and was a regular contributor to non-profits supporting disadvantaged children and wildlife conservation. Dorothy (Liz) had an extensive number of hobbies. She enjoyed and was very accomplished at baking, cooking, gardening, hunting, crafting, painting, sewing, golfing, and swimming. She was ahead of her time with healthy eating and exercise and had a passion for education and continuous learning, reading extensively on a wide variety of topics. She also immensely enjoyed time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, outings with club members, summers up north at childhood home, and winters in New Braunfels, Texas.
Dorothy (Liz) was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Merril Klug; ex-husband Walter J. Wolochek; parents George and Cora Walslager; daughter Karen Sydow; son Guy Wolochek; sister Donna (Ted) Braun; brothers Kenneth and Clarence Walslager; and granddaughter Kristin Wolochek Pinkerton.
Dorothy (Liz) is survived by her daughter Jody Zaffke; son-in-law Dan Sydow; daughter-in-law Sandy (Chris) Ahl; step-children Connie (Ernie) Fisher, Peggy (Dale) Dissmeyer, Diane Lock, Raymond (Christina) Klug, and James Klug; grandchildren from 1st marriage: Kimberly (James) Dondlinger, Kerry (James) Freiberger, Klarissa (Justin) Stratman, Stephen (Barbara) Sydow, Luke (Erika) Sydow, John (Rosanna) Treuden, Jennifer Lalk (Miguel Sanchez), and Janessa (Lance) Agbuis; grandchildren from 2nd marriage: Brett (Jody) Frazier, Lindsay Lock, Valerie Bucane, Joshua Lock, Mark (Kaylee) Frazier, Josylyn Klug, Jenessia (Michael) Knox, Kalee Krueger, and Cash Klug; 31 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was also survived by many, many nieces and nephews of the Braun Family.
Open visitation will be held at Albrecht Funeral Home in Milton at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 8. Due to coronavirus, funeral service will be family only service 2 p.m. with burial immediately following.
The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to all the staff at Fairhaven Senior Living Center.
