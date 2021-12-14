Deborah L. Hilton

Janesville, WI - Deborah "Deb/Debbie" L. Hilton, age 69, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville, WI. Born in Fort Atkinson, WI, on May 3, 1952, to Gerald "Jerry" and Joan (Burkett) Hilton, and raised in Janesville, WI, she graduated from Craig Senior High School on June 4, 1970. She married her first husband, and father of her two children, David "Dave" Klemp, on June 27, 1970. On August 1, 1991, Deb finally realized her dream of opening a resale shop, called Milton Resale and Junque. She truly loved the resale business, finding new homes for countless items. Deb always prioritized her family and friends, showering them with kind words and gifts. She was a free spirit who lived life by following her heart. Her hope and inspiration were infectious, and her generosity boundless.
Deb is survived by her mother, Joan Hilton; siblings, Donna (Bob) Stewart, Diana (Peter) Daluge, Derek Hilton, and Drew (Connie) Hilton; children, Jason (Sara) Klemp and Mary (Ryan) Glass; her dearly beloved grandchildren who were the light of her life, Megan, Trevor, and Alexander; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; longtime friends, Diane Wixom, Frank Feist and Brian Heisz; and close friends. She was predeceased by her father, Jerry Hilton, and first husband, Dave Klemp.
Many thanks to everyone at St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville and Hearthside Assisted Living Facility for all the comfort and support they provided to Deb and our family.
A funeral service will be held at 11am on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Albrecht Funeral Home in Milton, WI, 828 S. Janesville St. immediately following the visitation that begins at 10am. Interment will follow at Milton Lawns Cemetery in Janesville, WI. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com
