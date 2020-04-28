Barbara “Barbie” Ellen Paul, 78, of Janesville, Wisconsin, passed away at her home on April 26, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on November 16, 1941 to Denzil Bunker and Henrietta (Martin) Bunker in Warren, Illinois. She married Richard D. Paul Sr. on July 26, 1959, in Martintown Community Church, Martintown, Wisconsin. Barbie enjoyed socializing with anyone and loved her 8 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one spoiled rotten Pug, Molly B.
Barbara is survived by her husband Richard Dallas Paul, Sr. of Janesville, Wisconsin, 4 children, Richard Dallas Paul Jr. (Cheri), Charlene Ann Paul, Becky Sue Wastak (Mike), Jeffery Allen Paul; 8 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 1 sibling and 1 little pug.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 children-twins, Robert and Rodney, 1 great-grandchild (Mia), 4 siblings and 6 little doggies.
In light of recent events, funeral services will be private.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Burial will be at Rock Lily Cemetery in Winslow, Illinois.
A memorial has been established in her memory.
