Barbara Jean Green

March 13, 1941 - April 28, 2021
Janesville, WI - Barbara Jean (Cruzan) Green, 80, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Fairhaven in Whitewater, WI from complications of ALS. Barbara was born on March 13, 1941 in New London, CT to the late Reverend Earl and Mabel (Davis) Cruzan. Barbara studied Nursing at Alfred University, graduating in 1963 with a B.S. in Nursing. On July 7, 1963, she married Dale Richard Green at the Seventh Day Baptist Church in Westerly, Rhode Island. After raising their three children in Janesville, WI, Barbara obtained a Masters in Occupational Safety at the University of Whitewater and worked for over 20 years as an Occupational Health Nurse for General Motors, Gilman Engineering, and Lear Seating. Barbara was an active member of the Milton Seventh Day Baptist Church. She shared the love of God serving the church in many ways, working with children in the camping and AWANA programs, as a deacon, and most notably as parish nurse for nearly 20 years. She enjoyed sightseeing abroad with her husband and was very involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren. Barbara is survived by her husband Dale Green of Whitewater, WI; her children: Ellen (Matthew) Olson of Berlin, NY, Howard (Sara) Green of Chicago, IL, Mark (Faith) Green of Omaha, NE; her grandchildren: Juliet Kelleher, Emily (Matt) Matson, Rebecca (Kostin) Galusha, Conor Green, Collin Green, Aidan Green; her great-grandchild: Joylynn Kelleher; her siblings: Nancy (David) Lippert, Wayne (Linda) Cruzan, Jon (Sue) Cruzan; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 10:30am at the Seventh Day Baptist Church in Milton, WI. The service will be viewable online for those unable to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Barbara's name to the Milton Seventh Day Baptist Church Deacon's Fund or to Fairhaven. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
