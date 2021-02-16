Jennifer E Thompson

December 17, 1977 - February 12, 2021
Milton, WI - Jennifer Elizabeth Thompson, age 43 of Milton, WI passed away Friday February 12, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at her parents' home. Jennifer was born on December 17, 1977 to Joe and Kathy (Splitter) Thompson. She graduated from Milton Senior High School in 1996 and went on to complete a Bachelors Degree in Psychology at the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater in 2002. She worked as a customer service specialist for Exact Sciences Laboratory.
Jenny was a bright beautiful free spirited woman who cared very deeply about the people around her. She was especially suited for her job as she loved helping people solve their problems. We were blessed to be able to have some time here at the end to reminisce about our epic family vacay in 1989. It was our last special time together with Jenny.
God bless your precious soul. We love you so much.
Jennifer is survived by her parents, Kathy and Joe, her sister Jessica (Jerry) Kasssel, niece Sophia, nephew Matthew, her aunts Carla(Bob)Clift and Julie Meyer, cousins Annie Watson, Andrea Schwanke, Sue Kuenzi and many other close family members.
Jennifer is preceded in death by her grandparents, Carl and Francesca Splitter and Leonard and Mary Thompson.
Due to the pandemic of Covid-19 services will not be held . The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
