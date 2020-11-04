December 30, 1950 - October 31, 2020
Miltob, WI - EDGERTON--- -David R. Houfe Sr., age 69, of Milton, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at his farm. He was born in Edgerton on December 30, 1950, the son of Richard and Josephine (Whitehead) Houfe. David served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He married Julaine Theiler in October of 1983 and she preceded him in death in September of 2007. David was retired from the Rock County Highway Department as a Heavy Equipment Operator, but he also worked on his family farm. He enjoyed spending time with family, tinkering on a "million projects", making wine, growing vegetables in his garden and listening to music. Most of all David will be remembered as being quick with a joke, had a great sense of humor and always made his friends feel like family.
David is survived by his 5 children: Heather Houfe of Edgerton, Sarah (Benjamin Kuehn) Lincoln of Lodi, David (Abigail) Houfe Jr. of Milton, Ryan Houfe of Milton and Michael (Kim) Houfe of Milton; 10 grandchildren: Eli, Erik Jr., Josephine, Samuel, Isaac, Gretta, Cora, Aria, Quinn and Rylie; 2 sisters; Judy (Steve) Horvath of Edgerton and Cindy Haase of Cambridge; brother, Mark (Mary) Houfe of Edgerton; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brother-in-law, Paul Haase.
A Private Family Service will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Burial will be at Fassett Cemetery, Edgerton. A Public Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. For on-line condolences and registry: www.apfelfuneral.com
