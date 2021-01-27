Emily Jadín Eckert

September 21, 1997 - January 19, 2021
Milton, WI - Emily Jadin Cecilia Eckert, 23, of Milton, WI passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at UW Hospital in Madison after a 10 year battle with autoimmune hepatitis (liver) and sclerosing cholangitis. Emily was born on September 21, 1997 in Janesville to Mike and Amy (Consigny) Eckert. She was a 2016 graduate of Milton High School and was currently in her Junior year at UW Whitewater. Emily was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton and was proud of her Catholic faith. She loved to sing and play music, hike, cook, go sightseeing, and her dogs April and Buster. She loved working with people with Autism and Alzheimer's.
Emily is survived by her loving parents, Mike and Amy Eckert of Milton, WI; brothers: Bryce and Charlie Eckert and her boyfriend Jordan Blood. She is preceded in death by her Grandma and Grandpa, Nana and Papa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton with Fr. David Wanish and Fr. Bill Nolan officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the Church from 10 AM until the start of Mass following Rock County Phase 1 25% capacity. We ask that conversations are brief to accommodate the crowd. Masks are required. Livestreaming the service will be available through St. Mary's website on their Facebook account www.saintmarymilton.org Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family with arrangements.
Due to Covid restrictions there will be no lunch, the family will have a celebration in honor of Emily, at their house, after Covid.
We would like to acknowledge the entire UW Children's Hospital and UW Hospital staffs for their care of our precious daughter; and the outpouring love and support of all who impacted Emily's life. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.