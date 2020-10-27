January 2, 1927 - October 24, 2020
Janesville, WI - Donald A. Russell passed away unexpectedly at the age of 93 on October 24, 2020. He was the son of Harold H. And Katherine L. (Wieland) Russell, born January 2, 1927 at home. He attended Janesville High School, graduating with the Class of 1945 and attended UW Ag. Short Course, serving as FFA State Treasurer 1947-1948, graduating in 1947. He married Mary A. Kelly of Janesville on October 8, 1949 at First Lutheran Church, Janesville, WI. Don worked the century old home farm and was also employed as a mechanic at Janesville Sand & Gravel, then as an electrician with Lycon and The Rock County Health Care Center. He was a devoted Husband and Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Thru his life he was involved in many clubs and groups, including First Lutheran Church in the choir and as a Sunday school teacher, A 4-H member of Consolidated 4-H and then a Leader for many years. His Grandma predicted on his birth that he was going to be a pilot and at 17 he did just that. He went on to earn his twin engine and Instrument ratings. He flew with the Janesville/Beloit Yankee Airforce on many air traffic assists with Holiday traffic. He was a member of WI FFA and FFA Alumni association, the Blue Notes of The Gathering Place in Milton, The Rock River Thresheree and the Luther Valley Historical Society. He was always ready to lend a hand where needed, including helping with the building of Camden Playground.
He earned the nick name of "Ladies Man", having 4 sisters and two daughters, two granddaughters and 2 great daughters, finally 2 great grandsons. He knew how to please his ladies.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary; two daughters, Rebecca Baird (Larry) of Janesville and Christine Burkett (Dave) of Milton. Two granddaughters, Dannielle Burkett Cooper (Steve), Janesville and Jennifer Anderson, Milton; four Great Grandchildren, Kalli, Hailey, Lane and Evan. Also survived by two sisters, Katherine Demrow, Janesville and Virginia Benash, Milton. Predeceased by his parents and sisters Dorothy Spry and Carolyn Adams.
Visitation will be Thursday, Oct 29, 2020 at First Lutheran Church, Janesville with visitation from 11:00 to Noon with the funeral at noon followed by interment at Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville. Face masks are required in the church.
Memorials may be given to The Gathering Place, Milton; First Lutheran Church, Janesville; or Milton FFA. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.
Special thanks to Nurse Kathy, your visits were the highlight of the month.
