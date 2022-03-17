Janesville, WI - Judith Ann (Allen) Campbell "Judy" of Janesville, WI Born on July 4, 1939, died March 8, 2022, at Evansville Manor, Evansville. Judy graduated from Edgerton High School and went on to get a bachelor's degree from UW Whitewater in Photojournalism. Judy married Elnoe J. Campbell on September 25, 1957.
Judy was a long-term member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Janesville. She was a member of the choir, taught Sunday School, Bible School, and was a part of the student/pastor liaison team. She was a Green Beret Marching Band parent and volunteered for US Representative Les Aspin's campaign. She worked for the UW Whitewater Royal Purple newspaper, and was a member of Janesville Southside Citizens Committee advocating to build Edison Junior High School.
Judy is survived by her husband Elnoe, children Beth (Don) Davies of Orfordville, Helena (Craig Cullum) Campbell of Madison, Steven (Susan) Campbell of Pensacola, FL, Shawn (Jennifer Millam) Campbell of Orfordville. Siblings Loretta Slinde and Steven Allen. Grandchildren Bradley, Ryan, Kyle, Ethan, Jeopardy, Presley, Kensy, John, Megan, Katherine, Jennifer, and Zachary. Great-grandchildren, Jackson, Chase, Odin, Leif, Lux, Veda, Mozzi, Cameron, Shaylee, Kaden, Caitlynn, Noah, and Madison.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers monetary donations may be made to the Green Beret Marching Band and/or Asbury United Methodist Church of Janesville.