September 24, 1933 - November 18, 2020
Milton, WI - Dorothy A. Dexter, 87, of Milton, WI, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Dorothy was born on September 24, 1933 in Stephenson County, Rock City, IL to Merrill L. and Evelyn R. (Keister) Fiene. She graduated in 1951 from Dakota High School. She worked from 1951 to 1959 at Burgess Battery in Freeport, IL. On April 4, 1959, in Davis, IL, Dorothy married Sterle W. Dexter. Dorothy helped raise their two daughters, and then started working for the Milton School District from 1972 until 1988 where she became friends with several special ladies & continued to see them almost every month until this past March. Dorothy was sweet, kind & caring. She loved taking family vacations, bowling, planting & tending to her flowers in the summer, spending time with family and having lunch with friends. She volunteered at The Gathering Place and delivered Meals on Wheels. She was a longtime member of the Milton United Methodist Church & always enjoyed attending Sunday services with her church family.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Sterle Dexter of Milton; daughter: Karen Dexter (Mike Richardson); brother: Larry Fiene; sister-in-law: Mary Jo Zwiger. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter: Lori; sister: Elaine (Bill) Molosz; brother: Donald Fiene: sister-in-law Marlene (Bob) Anderson & several nieces & nephews.
Private family services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Milton United Methodist Church or Agrace in Dorothy's memory.
A special thanks to the Agrace nurses, CNAs & others for the great care she received & just as important, the laughter they brought to her in her final weeks.
She will be missed dearly by her family & friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.