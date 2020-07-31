Sarah “Sally” Peterson, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully at Stoughton Meadows on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at age 88, surrounded by her loving family.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been unable to gather and celebrate her life. Please join the family for her memorial service on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Fulton Church, Edgerton.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.

Due to COVID restrictions, no luncheon will be served.

