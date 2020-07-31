Sarah “Sally” Peterson, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully at Stoughton Meadows on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at age 88, surrounded by her loving family.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been unable to gather and celebrate her life. Please join the family for her memorial service on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Fulton Church, Edgerton.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.
Due to COVID restrictions, no luncheon will be served.
To plant a tree in memory of Sarah Peterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.