Ralph H. Uhe

October 17, 1932 - February 10, 2021

Milton, WI - Celebration of Life -

Held at: The Gathering Place

715 Campus Street

Milton, WI 53563

Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 4pm to 7pm

The family of Ralph H. Uhe would like to invite you to attend a Celebration of Life in his honor.

In his lifetime of farming and 20+ years at Spacesaver Corp. of Ft. Atkinson, he and wife Adele lived

their lives with so many great people in careers, friends and their community. We wish to spend time

with all of you to celebrate. A light luncheon type buffet will be provided. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com

