July 21, 1956 - September 25, 2021
El Cajon, CA - David Michael Cordell, age 65, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the VA Medical Center, La Jolla, CA, from complications of COVID. David was a beloved brother, a true patriot and a faithful Christian who loved the Lord.
David was born on July 21, 1956, in Evanston, IL, to Arthur and Patricia (Kirchberg) Cordell. David graduated from Milton High School in 1974. David served in the National Guard and the U.S. Army between 1979 and 2009. David served in the Iraq War, border security and he completed his military career with 19 years of total service as an Army Staff Sergeant (E6).
David is survived by his sister, Katherine (John) Winkelman, of Milton, WI; brother, Thomas (Kristy) Cordell of Indian Hills, SC; and brother, Robert (Jennifer) Cordell of Poulsbo, WA; many nephews; nieces; great-nephews; great-nieces; aunts; uncles; and cousins. David was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Patricia Cordell; paternal grandparents, Arthur and Marie Cordell; and maternal grandparents, Kearins and Kathryn Kirchberg.
It is with love that David's family will be honoring his memory with a private service. American Cremation Services Inc. of San Diego, CA, is assisting the family.