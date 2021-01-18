January 16, 1933 - January 13, 2021
Milton, WI - Wayne E. Dietz, 87, of Milton, WI, passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Wayne was born on January 16, 1933 in Janesville, WI to the late Vere and Mabel (Hanson) Dietz. He graduated from Janesville High School and enlisted in the Army. On May 19, 1956, Wayne married Beverly Powell in Janesville. He worked for Barber-Colman and many years as a Foreman at Lake Geneva Metal Spinning. He was a longtime member of the American Legion and the Forty and Eight. Wayne was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Milton.
Wayne is survived by his children: Nancy (Gary) Hagen of Milton, WI, Julie
(Dave) Pollentier of Janesville, WI, Steve (Leslie) Dietz of Janesville, Marlene Minnick of Milton, Ronald Dietz of Neillsville, WI; 11 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; siblings: LeRoy (Georgia) Dietz, Janice Clarke, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Beverly; brother: Stanley Dietz and son-in-law: Lee Minnick.
Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wayne's name to the charity of your choice. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family with arrangements.
