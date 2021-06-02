May 14, 1933 - March 2, 2021
Milton, WI - Bette Yvonne McNamara, 87, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Born May 14, 1933, in McGregor, Iowa, to Lucille (Halverson) and Elmer Knapp, she had one sister, Donna Adams.
On Oct. 27, 1953, she married Daniel McNamara. The couple settled in Milton, where they raised their family and owned and operated the McNamara Rexall Drug Store. Bette was a long-time member of St. Mary Catholic Church, and an active community member.
She spent her life caring for others. After raising seven beautiful and wild children, she worked for New Concepts/Dungarvin for 20 years working with adults with special needs. She was known for being an avid bridge player, having a love for swimming and fishing, and her ferocious Scrabble play, phenomenal cooking and quick wit. She loved to host gatherings, travel and enjoy delicious cuisine. Bette was definite in her thoughts and opinions, a faithful friend, and she lived life and did all to the fullest.
She is survived by six children: Daniel Patrick Jr. of Memphis, Tennessee; Maureen of Edgerton; Laura (Kerry) Doll of Beloit; Mary (Tom) Slowey of Milton; Michael of Whitewater; Marcia Moore of Edmond, Oklahoma. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Nick, Colin, Alisha, Camron, Kelli, Charles, Michelle, Sarah; 15 great-grandchildren; other relatives; and many dear friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Daniel, grandson James and son Mark.
A memorial funeral Mass for Bette will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Milton. Mass will be concelebrated by Father David Wanish and Father James McEnery.
"The trees began to whisper, and the wind began to roll, and in the wild March morning I heard them call my soul." - Alfred Lord Tennyson