Gene Arlen Hill

Residing in Austin, Texas died the 8th day of June 2022.
Gene was born in Janesville Wisconsin April 15, 1946. He was the son of Gerald Cushman and Irene May (Lee) Hill.
The Family moved to 235 High Street Milton, Wisconsin.
He attended Milton schools. Gene also attended Milton College in the music department. Gene began singing as a boy soprano.
Gene had his first voice lesson at the age of 11 from the head of the music department at Milton College, Dr. Bernard Westlund. Still in high school, Gene sang the role of the boy king in Honegger's "King David", performed by the Milton Choral Union
Gene appeared as a countertenor at Milton College and was a soloist at the eagle River Baroque festival. He studied voice with Susan Blumer at Milton College.
Gene graduated from Milton College Cum Laude with a BS in music education. His first job middle school choral director in Germantown, WI. In 1970 Gene studied vocal performance at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee and later at the Milwaukee Conservatory.
Gene was married in Grafton, WI to Jeanette Berent who also studied voice at U.W> Milwaukee. Gene was an instructor at Concordia College in Milwaukee from 1973- 1977. Gene and Jeanette divorced in 1977.
In December of 1979, Gene was the alto soloist in the NYC Choral Society's production of Handel's Messiah at Carnegie Hall. He was the first countertenor that role in New York City. The Handel Society performed Handel's "Julius Caesar" in January of 1979 at Kennedy center in Washington DC with Gene performing the role of Ptolemy.
Gene sang at various churches in New York City. He also worked as a legal secretary in Boston, New York City, and Portland Maine.
In June of 1981, Gene met Howard "Ward" Alper. They have been loving couple for 41 years. They were LEGALLY married in Falmouth Maine in June of 2013. For 30 years they lived in Portland Maine.
In addition to his husband, Gene leaves behind his sister Karen, her husband William (Bill), and their children Jennifer Walewonko, Michele Kolinski, and William (Chase) Huebner.
His ashes will be buried at Milton Junction cemetery next to the graves of his parents. There are no plans for services at this time. A celebration of the joy of Gene Hill will be scheduled at a later in Maine. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com
