Carol Rose (Brown) Studebaker

December 17, 1941 - May 8, 2021
Milton, WI - Carol passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 8th 2021. Carol was born on December 17, 1941, the first child of Vilas (Jack) and Edwina Hake Brown, born in Edgerton, Wisconsin. She spent her entire life in Milton, WI, and passed peacefully surrounded by her family in her home of 57 years.
She grew up in a very close and loving family, her father being one of thirteen siblings and her mother from a family of four. Family gatherings were frequent and cousins were close friends. She had a very best friend, Virginia Babcock, their friendship lasted 76 years.
After graduating from Milton Union High School in 1959, she attended Milton College. While continuing her education at Rockford Memorial Hospital, studying to become an x-ray technician, she fell in love with Harry.
Carol married Harry Martin Studebaker on June 23, 1962. They were married at the Milton Congregational Church, the same church where she was confirmed in 1955 and continued as a member until her passing. She was a Sunday school teacher and Superintendent. She served as a Deacon of the church for several years and participated in the Church Choir and Bell Choir.
She worked at Amplifone Corp. until the birth of their second child in 1970 and then became a stay-at-home mother until both of her children were out of school.
Bookkeeping, answering phones, and dispatching were some of the many ways (Brown) supported her husband's businesses, Studebaker Plumbing and Studebaker - Getchel Pump Company.
Her children were lovingly supported when she volunteered as a homeroom mother, Brownie and Girl Scout leader, Girl Scout Chair Woman, Cub and Boy Scout assistant, Key Leader in 4-H, and by attending all school and sports activities in addition to chaperoning their school trips. She became a second mother to many of her children's friends.
For a while, she sewed for the Sewing Shop and Spinning Wheel in Milton.
She made and sold her macramé plant hangers to many stores in the area and loved to sew and make sweatshirts, large quilts, baby quilts, stuffed toys, and dolls, complete with all their clothes.
Ceramics, painting, furniture refinishing, macramé', sewing, needlework, dancing, genealogy, photography, volunteering, camping, and treasure hunting are some examples of the many interests she had. Shopping with her daughter was one of her greatest passions.
The family enjoyed camping and traveling. They camped all over the country and traveled to Mexico. They eventually bought land in Big Flatts, WI, and spent many weekends there with family and friends.
She became a member of the Rock River Thresheree in 1993 which she enjoyed with the rest of her family. She served on the Board of Directors, served as the Secretary for 18 years, and was crowned Rock River Thresheree Queen in 1995. Her idea of a "Library of Knowledge" has blossomed and become a reality with the help of her friend Carol Dehnert.
Creating the Milton College Athletic Hall of Fame was one of the many contributions she made to the College Alumni Association in addition to being on the Board of Directors. She was a life member of the Milton Historical Society and served on the Board of Directors.
After she retired from General Case in 2005, she continued her interest in genealogy. The information she gathered for the Brown, Hake, and Studebaker families, allowed her to author a book for each family. She hosted the Annual Brown Family reunions.
Harrysyard.com was a website created by Carol and her brother Mark. She populated the site with over 58,000 family photographs, past through the present. Many friends and family viewed the website while it was active.
Collecting interesting items, antiques, and oddities from their years of travel and exploring was one of their favorite past times. They filled their home and property with their varied collections.
She volunteered for the Milton Housing Authority, Milton Food Pantry, Agrace Thrift Store and has donated three gallons of blood. She enjoyed helping her daughter and her fiancée with their aquatic business that included trips throughout the Midwest. She joined the Gathering Place and attended art classes to refine her artistic talents which she thoroughly enjoyed.
For the last several years Carol has been rocking purple hair and has been complemented by thousands of people of all ages.
Carol is survived by her son, Harry (Marty) Jr. (Josie), her daughter Jackie (Eric Walczak); grandsons Aaron (Kasie Heth) and Cole Studebaker; step-grandsons Jacob, Ryan and Joshua Demrow and Gage Christ; her sister, Marcia (Kay) Snyder: nephew Todd (Ann Segar) Snyder; her brother, Mark (Rita) Brown, nephew Chad (Becki) Brown, great-niece Addison Brown, niece Erin (Nick) Bates, great-nephews Lincoln and Conner Bates; many cousins, friends, and extended family. Carol was preceded in death by her parents (Vilas and Edwina Brown) and her loving husband, Harry Martin Studebaker.
The Studebaker Family cordially invites you to celebrate Carol's life with a visitation on Friday, May 14th from 5 P.M.-7 P.M. at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services (wake), and Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 10:00A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Private family funeral services will be at 11:30 A.M. at Milton Congregational Church followed by burial at Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, The Studebaker Family would like to donate contributions to the
Milton Food Pantry in honor of Carol's volunteer services to the Milton Community.
The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
