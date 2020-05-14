Verna Bakkum, 92, of Milton died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care in Janesville.
A private family viewing will be held at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory in Janesville, with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Due to the unprecedented health concerns, a celebration of Verna’s life will be held at a later date. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
