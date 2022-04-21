August 2, 1937 - April 6, 2022
Milton, WI - Allen Phillip Borkenhagen (A. Phillip Borkenhagen) entered eternal life on April 6, 2022. He was born August 2, 1937, to Bertha M. (nee Zahn) and William F. Borkenhagen in Janesville, WI. Phil attended St. Paul's Lutheran School for eight years and graduated from Janesville High School in 1955. He then earned a Bachelor of Arts from Milton College in 1959, followed with a Master of Science from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1964. He also earned post-graduate credits at Northern Illinois University and pre-doctoral work at Marquette University.
Phil began a teaching career in Math and Chemistry at Edgerton High School in 1958 for five years, and a similar position at St. Francis High School for seven years. While in St. Francis, by earning a National Science Foundation grant, Phil discovered the material producing "wet strength" in paper goods at Marquette University laboratories. He changed careers in 1970, negotiating contracts for teachers and support staff, employed first by the Wisconsin Education Association Council, then the National Education Association, and finally retiring from Capital Area Uni-Serv North after 30 years. In the 1960's and 70's Phil refereed high school, college, and university basketball games. He served on the Board of Directors of the New Alumni Association of Milton College, Inc., for six years, and as its President from 1988 to 1991. Phil was also known as a "golfing" philanthropist by donating golf memorabilia (including the Masters) to friends and organizations, such as the Boys and Girls Club of Janesville, Special Olympics of Wisconsin, and St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School, Janesville.
Phil became an avid Cubs fan at age 1, as his mother sewed a replica of a Cubs uniform, commissioned by his father. He was also a Bears fan, a loyal UW football and hockey fan, and a fanatic golfer - participating in many state, national and world tournaments. In retirement, Phil was employed part-time by Glen Erin Golf Club since its beginning. A highlight of his life was working as part of the Pinkerton and Securitas Security Companies for the Masters Tournament (Augusta, GA) for 21 years and the Heritage Classic (Hilton Head) for 12 years. Phil also worked two US Women's Open Tournaments at Blackwolf Run Golf Course, as well as three PGA events at Whistling Straits. While in retirement, Phil also taught undergraduate and MBA classes for Concordia University Wisconsin.
Phil is survived by his four children: Lynne (Rick) Schroeder, William (Tammy) Borkenhagen, Tamarah (Fletcher) Kent, and Andrea (Gary) Elwyn, whom he had with his first wife, Renay (nee Hasenfuss) Carmichael. He has five grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. In December 1984, Phil exchanged vows with Lysbeth Wilson; they were married 37 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lysabeth, both parents, and sibling, Lois Church. Phil lost his father to an industrial accident at age 1 1/2.
Pursuant to his desire, Phil is being cremated. A Celebration of Eternal Life service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Janesville, WI on April 29, 2022, at 12:30 pm with Pastor Donald Decker officiating; visitation begins at 11:00 am until time of service. Through his retirement Phil coveted flowers and floral arrangements, but desires that flowers be omitted. Memorials can be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or Salvation Army, both in Janesville. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.