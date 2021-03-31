Patricia Horkan

October 1, 1951 - March 23, 2021
Franklin, WI - Patricia (Pat) Horkan passed away at her home in Franklin, WI. Pat was born on October 1, 1951 in Edgerton, Wisconsin to John and Ethel (Boss) Horkan. She grew up in Milton, WI and graduated from Milton High School in 1970. Pat went to Marquette University and completed her degree in Physical Therapy in 1975. Pat fulfilled her passion working as a physical therapist taking care of others until her retirement. Pat had a passion for family and sports. She was a diehard fan of the Packers, Brewers, her alma mater, the Golden Eagles and of course whatever team her nephew, Tyler, was on. She was known as "Aunt Pat" to her nieces and nephews and held a special place in the heart of those who were lucky enough to call her that. Pat was preceded in death by her mother, Ethel, her father, John, and her brother Lawrence (Larry). She is survived by her niece Sheila (Matthew) Hoefing, her nephew, Nicholas Horkan, her great-niece Kayla Horkan and her great nephews Tyler Horkan, Emmett Hoefing, and Charlie Hoefing.
Funeral Services will be 11:00am Tuesday March 30, 2021 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton, WI. Visitation will be from 10:15 until time of service at the church. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
